Beijing sees "important test,quot; when doors close to China and coronavirus deaths exceed SARS

The leadership of the Communist Party of China on Monday described the one-month coronavirus epidemic as an "important test,quot; as other nations stepped up efforts to isolate China, baffling China's stock market, depressing world oil prices and generating new anxiety about the most populous country in the world.
The growing global movement to effectively cut off 1.4 billion people in China came when government officials reported that the new coronavirus strain had killed more in mainland China than the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003, confirming it as One of the deadliest epidemics in recent Chinese history.
Many leading infectious disease experts say the outbreak is likely to become a pandemic, defined as an ongoing epidemic on two or more continents, and that strict restrictions against contagion may have come too late.
"There are no signs that it is improving," said Leo Poon, division chief of the science department of the public health laboratory at the University of Hong Kong. "We don't see a pattern of decline, and that's a problem."
With the official death count at 361, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on all officials to make reducing the number of infections and deaths a top priority.
Mr. Xi chaired a meeting of senior leaders of the Communist Party in which they recognized deficiencies in public health and emergency management policies, according to a report from the official Chinese news agency. The leaders described the coronavirus epidemic as "an important test of China's system and governance capacity."
Xinhua quoted Mr. Xi as saying that officials who resist orders and "lack audacity,quot; could be punished, suggesting that at least some regions of China may have resisted dedicating resources and personnel to stop contagion.
China had 17,205 infections confirmed until Sunday, and more than 160 cases have been diagnosed in two dozen other countries, including 11 in the United States. During the SARS outbreak, China had 349 deaths and 5,327 cases, according to the World Health Organization.
Government figures show that coronavirus confirmed infections are increasing by more than 2,000 a day.
Some deaths are not yet reported, and many residents in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in the central province of Hubei, say they believe that the true number of deaths in China may be greater than the official figure, because Many of the patients have been rejected by overloaded hospitals. Several residents said they had heard of people dying in their homes.
The commonly accepted need to isolate suspicious cases collided with anger, confusion and recrimination between China and other governments.
In the United States, there were The scenes of uncertainty in the few airports still allowed to receive flights from China, as the first quarantine required by the federal government since the smallpox era came into effect half a century ago.
Russia, which shares a 2,600-mile border with China, suspended all passenger train links. In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte urged citizens to "stop this xenophobia thing,quot; amid signs that there were acts of discrimination against people of Chinese descent.
The Hong Kong government, the autonomous territory that is part of China, closed four border crossings with mainland China, leaving only three, as more than 2,400 medical workers in Hong Kong went on strike to press for a total ban on arrivals to the mainland
A spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, criticized the US response and added that "the US government has not yet provided any substantial assistance to the Chinese side."
At an online press conference, Ms. Hua noted that the United States was "the first to withdraw its staff from the Wuhan consulate, the first to suggest the partial withdrawal of embassy personnel and the first to announce a ban on entry by Chinese citizens. "
"What the United States has done could create and spread panic," said Hua.
But in China itself, millions of people who worked in Hubei province have been He stopped returning to his home areas, feared as potential carriers of the disease and was treated as an outcast. Even those without symptoms are being excluded.
Last week, US Secretary of Human and Health Services Alex Azar said he had offered to send a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to China to help with the outbreak of coronavirus, adding that He had repeated the offer several times.
With the C.D.C. According to a person with knowledge of the notification, the Department of Health and Human Services, which is already executing its allocations for emergency response funds, informed Congress that it can transfer up to $ 136 million to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. .
Even when Chinese officials tried to reassure their own public that the shortage of medical supplies was being addressed, and that food prices were stable, the indirect effects of China's isolation had an impact on the Chinese stock market, which had been Closed from January 23 for the Moon. New Year's holidays. Investors who face the possibility that the world's number 2 economy may suffer severe restrictions caused stock prices to drop 8 percent.
In a note to customers, Tai Hui, chief market strategist at JPMorgan in Asia, wrote that "since the number of infections is likely to increase in the coming weeks, we would expect the Chinese land equity market to see pressed. "
Anxiety also infected world energy markets, where the possibility of a fall in demand for a collapsed China, the world's largest oil importer, sent prices to the lowest level in more than a year. Ministers of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as of Russia, He agreed to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday about possible production cuts.
In Wuhan, sick residents have been asking for beds at local hospitals. Overwhelmed doctors have run out of medical supplies. In response, the Wuhan government announced that two new hospitals would be built in a few weeks. The first hospital, with 1,000 beds, opened on Monday after it was built in just eight days.
It was not clear if the daily increase in infections is at least partly the result of the delivery of more test kits, which makes it difficult to determine how fast the virus is spreading. But despite the fact that the number of deaths has increased, the number of people who have recovered has also increased in recent days, suggesting that the mortality rate of the virus is relatively low.
The National Health Commission of China reported Sunday that there were 475 recoveries. In Hubei, 80 patients were declared recovered on Sunday, while 56 died that day. On Saturday, 49 patients were discharged from hospitals and 45 died.
China has He sealed several of his cities, including Wuhan, restricted public meetings and quarantined some communities. Many cities have been virtually paralyzed as residents have been told to stay in their homes and that schools and offices remain closed.
Although many Chinese cities have extended Lunar New Year vacations to combat the spread of the disease, public health experts say the virus is likely to spread, given how infectious it is and the large number of travelers waiting to travel to the job.
The geographic extent of the disease is reminiscent of that of the SARS, with cases reported in at least 25 countries, which amplifies fears that the virus could spread worldwide.
The reports were provided by Austin Ramzy, Alexandra Stevenson, Steven Lee Myers, Chris Buckley, Amy Qin, Anton Troianovski, Paul Mozur, Vivian Wang, Emily Cochrane, Tess Felder, Jason Gutierrez, Stanley Reed, Richard Perez-Peña and Rick Gladstone.