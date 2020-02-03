Beijing sees "important test,quot; when doors close to China and coronavirus deaths exceed SARS

The leadership of the Communist Party of China on Monday described the one-month coronavirus epidemic as an "important test,quot; as other nations stepped up efforts to isolate China, baffling China's stock market, depressing world oil prices and generating new anxiety about the most populous country in the world.

The growing global movement to effectively cut off 1.4 billion people in China came when government officials reported that the new coronavirus strain had killed more in mainland China than the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003, confirming it as One of the deadliest epidemics in recent Chinese history.

Many leading infectious disease experts say the outbreak is likely to become a pandemic, defined as an ongoing epidemic on two or more continents, and that strict restrictions against contagion may have come too late.

"There are no signs that it is improving," said Leo Poon, division chief of the science department of the public health laboratory at the University of Hong Kong. "We don't see a pattern of decline, and that's a problem."