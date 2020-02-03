Beijing in times of coronavirus: no traffic, empty parks and fear

BEIJING – Apple stores were among the busiest places that were still open in Beijing after the coronavirus outbreak, although employees banned customers from trying watches or AirPods.

Some people ventured out of necessity, as always. "My laptop is broken," said one woman. For others, they provided a rare community gathering space, a break from isolation, anxiety and fear that has settled in the city of 23 million since the epidemic began to emanate from central China.

The stores have now closed, along with theaters, museums, cinemas, temples, barbers, hairdressers, karaoke bars and most other stores and restaurants. The Forbidden City has closed "until further notice,quot;, as has a popular section of the Great Wall in the windy and winter hills to the northeast, away from urban congestion.