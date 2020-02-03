Beijing in times of coronavirus: no traffic, empty parks and fear

BEIJING – Apple stores were among the busiest places that were still open in Beijing after the coronavirus outbreak, although employees banned customers from trying watches or AirPods.
Some people ventured out of necessity, as always. "My laptop is broken," said one woman. For others, they provided a rare community gathering space, a break from isolation, anxiety and fear that has settled in the city of 23 million since the epidemic began to emanate from central China.
The stores have now closed, along with theaters, museums, cinemas, temples, barbers, hairdressers, karaoke bars and most other stores and restaurants. The Forbidden City has closed "until further notice,quot;, as has a popular section of the Great Wall in the windy and winter hills to the northeast, away from urban congestion.
Beijing is not under a strict blockade ordered by the government, such as Wuhan and other cities at the center of the epidemic. However, he has imposed restrictions on virtually every aspect of life since he declared "the highest level of public health emergency,quot; on January 24.
This closure in everything but the name is happening in one city after another in China, disrupting life and creating dystopian views of a suddenly depopulated country.
Beijing government flyers have been published in shop windows and apartment buildings, urging everyone to take the necessary precautions. Residents were encouraged to avoid "crowded places or public gatherings," although most of them, including festivals celebrating the lunar new year, were canceled anyway.
Many stores and shopping centers have set temperature controls for anyone who enters. Some, including Yves Saint Laurent in the exclusive Sanlitun shopping district, have posted signs that deny entry to anyone who does not wear a mask.
Suspicion has become his own contagion. "Stay there," warned a man who played badminton with his daughter in Chaoyang Park, both wearing masks. "Don't come near us."
Like most major cities, Beijing is a place of immigrants seeking a better way of life, but now anyone outside the capital has found open hostility, particularly those in Hubei Province, the center of the outbreak.
Some neighborhoods were responsible for establishing checkpoints and guard posts, prepared to reject those returning from infected areas after the Lunar New Year holidays.
One was Xifuheyuan, an apartment complex in eastern Beijing. Posters were posted announcing that anyone who came from Hubei would be sent to a hotel for 14 days of quarantine. It was not clear exactly how the complex guards intended to enforce the edict, but one who made checks promised that the authorities would pay the bill.
"The party is warm," said the guard, who refused to give his name.
When word got out of checkpoints, Beijing Deputy Assistant Secretary General Chen Bei hastened to announce on Saturday that authorities would not tolerate viral surveillance.
At the same time, official city announcements have encouraged anyone who has visited Hubei recently or has been in contact with someone who has had to "inform the authority of their community."
The Center for Disease Control even sent text messages to residents traveling to the infected region, apparently using information from cellular service providers, to comply with the blockade in Wuhan and not return to Beijing. "We've been worrying about you all this time!" Said the text.
Beijing residents, originally from Hubei, everyone's hometown are written on their national ID card, have faced intrusive questions about their trips or family visits, all in the name of public health.
The city, at the last count, had 212 cases of coronavirus and one death, although those numbers could increase. A city official announced Monday that five medical workers at Fuxing Hospital had been infected.
Apparently, most Beijing residents have accepted the official advice and simply stayed home.
The effect has been to curb the expansion of the capital, the second largest city in China after Shanghai and the beating heart of the Communist Party state, to a mysterious and uncharacteristic tracking. Buses and subways are running, but they are almost empty of passengers. Traffic, which is usually chronically bad, has disappeared.
Even the famous China delivery drivers, the frenetic food cyclists and scooter packages that have accelerated the e-commerce boom in the country, have seen work fall. Some delivery companies have offered a "contactless,quot; service for food deliveries, while others have sent drivers with certificates that record their temperatures.
A driver, Liu Chaohui, complained that the business had fallen 90 percent since the outbreak began, challenging the conventional wisdom that people trapped in their homes would be ordering.
"I'm going to quit smoking after this month if it's still like that," he said.
The epidemic broke out in public view only a few days before the start of the Lunar New Year, a week-long holiday during which millions of people across the country travel to their ancestral homes.
The holiday should have ended last Friday, but Beijing officials extended it until Monday and effectively extended it again by ordering non-essential employees to work from home until at least February 10.
The order excluded essential industries, including hospitals and clinics, municipal workers, retailers and restaurants. Some restaurants remained open during the holidays, but most closed and are now struggling to reopen, partly because many workers who left the city have had trouble returning.
The pace of the city picked up only marginally on Monday, largely due to the return of government workers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held its daily briefing, although virtually, answering questions sent by WeChat, the country's ubiquitous social media platform.
At Beijing Capital International Airport, a new banner hung in the lobby of the express train from the city center greeted those who helped contain the coronavirus. "Congratulations to all the medical workers who fight against the epidemic on the front line and to all the volunteers of society!", He said.
A place that shows frantic activity was the Xiaotangshan Hospital compound in northern Beijing. It was built in seven days in 2003 to treat patients with the SARS epidemic and is now being renovated.
In previous years, Lunar New Year vacations slowed the city, but not the parks, museums, shopping centers and other public places where people spent their free time. Now, even the public places that are open are practically empty.
In the Temple of the Earth, a park north of Tiananmen Square, the public choir that meets to sing every morning has stopped arriving. Then, the regular groups of people juggling the flyers with their feet, and the robust retirees who work regularly on the exercise equipment in the northeast corner of the park.
The only sound in the park on a recent day was a loudspeaker announcement that repeats advice posted on flyers about avoiding crowded places, refraining from spitting and washing your hands frequently. Any person entering a park must, by government decree, wear a mask and control its temperature.
Not far from the Temple of the Earth, the Lama Temple, the most important Buddhist site in the city, remains closed in what would normally have been its busiest season.
Wang Haixia, a 62-year-old retiree, was on call Monday in a nearby street. She was one of hundreds of volunteers, wearing red bracelets to convey authority, who have responded to a call from the Communist Party to do their part in this moment of challenge.
"We are simply overlooking the neighborhood," he said, adding that she and her colleagues would call the local authorities at a time when it seemed necessary to do so.
No one knows when things will return to normal.
"Of course, we all want this to end as soon as possible," Wang said. "Nobody wants to live their life like that."
The research was contributed by Claire Fu, Zoe Mou and Amber Wang in Beijing, and Elaine Yu in Hong Kong.