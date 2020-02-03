Baftas: Joaquin Phoenix criticizes the & # 39; systemic racism & # 39; in the film industry | News

Actor Joaquin Phoenix has called "systemic racism,quot; in the film industry in a speech accepting awards in London.

When he won the Main actor prize on Sunday for his role in Joker at the Bafta Film Awards 2020, the 45-year-old won a round of applause in the Royal Albert Hall of an audience that included members of the British royal family.

The event It was He is already very criticized for the lack of diversity in the nominations.

When he accepted the award, in which the five nominees were white, Phoenix said he felt honored.

"But I I also feel in conflict, "he said, sending the room into a stunned silence." Many of my fellow actors who deserve it don't have the same privilege

"I think we are sending a very clear message to people of color who are not welcome here. That is the message we are sending to people who have contributed so much to our environment and our industry in ways that we have benefited from."

"I don't think anyone wants a brochure or preferential treatment, although that's what we give each year."

The 20 nominees in the BAFTA awards performance categories were white.

"I think people just want to be recognized, appreciated and respected for their work," said Phoenix.

"This is not a condemnation of self-righteousness, because I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive."

"But I think it's more than just having multicultural sets. We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism."

"I think it is the obligation of the people who have created, perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be those who dismantle it, so that depends on us."

Other film and music awards events, such as the Golden Globes, the Oscars and the Grammys, have also recently been criticized for not including ethnic minority artists and industry workers. The lack of women in some categories has also provoked anger.

I really appreciate what Mr. Phoenix said because the white people who speak on behalf of the rest of us are effective, but before they get too excited, I would also like to remind everyone that people of color, especially black people, have been Saying this literally for decades. . pic.twitter.com/fVhsfL4lZV – Daniellé DASH (@DanielleDASH) February 2, 2020

Lulu Wang, a writer and director who was at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, tweeted after the Phoenix speech: "An awkward silence filled the hall for a long remarkable moment. Thanks Joaquin. "

David Schneider, a British actor, writer and director, said: "Spot from Joaquin Phoenix . The members of Bafta, of which I am one, must look at ourselves. "

Sharmaine Lovegrove, an editorial, wrote on Twitter: "I hope that all those who work in the sectors of the European and British creative industry take a few minutes to see this when they arrive at their office, then look around and see so few POCs and think about their demonstrative contribution to change forever. " .

Others, however, said minorities have been doing the same as Phoenix, but have not been heard.

Later in the event, Prince William, president of the British Academy, also spoke about diversity.

"We are fortunate to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians: men and women of all backgrounds and ethnicities that enrich our lives through cinema," he said.

"However, in 2020, and not for the first time in recent years, we are talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the adjudication process, which simply cannot be correct in these times. "