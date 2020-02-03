Ashton Kutcher reveals where his relationship with Demi Moore is located

Ashton Kutcher is opening up on his ex-wife, Demi moore.

As celebrity fans will remember, the That 70's show alum and the Ghost the actress was married for six years until they decided to go their separate ways in 2011. Although it has been years since their separation, Kutcher and Moore's relationship has been in the headlines recently in the middle of Moore's memoir release, Inside out. In the book, Moore detailed the ups and downs of the couple's marriage, including his heartbreaking abortion and Kutcher's alleged infidelity.

%MINIFYHTML928f6672bbdadbf15e6238da8da9ba5a13% %MINIFYHTML928f6672bbdadbf15e6238da8da9ba5a14%

Now that some months have passed since the release of the memoirs, where are the relationship between Kutcher and Moore?

%MINIFYHTML928f6672bbdadbf15e6238da8da9ba5a15% %MINIFYHTML928f6672bbdadbf15e6238da8da9ba5a16%

"We don't go out," Kutcher shared in Marc Maron& # 39; s WTF podcast "I make a really conscious effort to keep in touch with the girls."

The girls Kutcher referred to are Moore's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis Y Tallulah Willis, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis.