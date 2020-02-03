Ashton Kutcher reveals where his relationship with Demi Moore is located

Ashton Kutcher is opening up on his ex-wife, Demi moore.
As celebrity fans will remember, the That 70's show alum and the Ghost the actress was married for six years until they decided to go their separate ways in 2011. Although it has been years since their separation, Kutcher and Moore's relationship has been in the headlines recently in the middle of Moore's memoir release, Inside out. In the book, Moore detailed the ups and downs of the couple's marriage, including his heartbreaking abortion and Kutcher's alleged infidelity.
Now that some months have passed since the release of the memoirs, where are the relationship between Kutcher and Moore?
"We don't go out," Kutcher shared in Marc Maron& # 39; s WTF podcast "I make a really conscious effort to keep in touch with the girls."
The girls Kutcher referred to are Moore's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis Y Tallulah Willis, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis.
"I love them. And I will never stop loving them, right?" Kutcher continued. "And respect and honor and encourage them to succeed in whatever they are pursuing."
The 41-year-old actor went on to say that he has always respected and honored Bruce, who is his father, and shared that if the three girls don't want to commit to him, he will never "impose it."
"But everyone does it," Kutcher said. "And that's great,quot;.
During the interview, Kutcher also talked about his marriage to his ex That 70's show co-star, Mila Kunis. The couple has been married since 2015 and have two children together.
"It's amazing," Kutcher said of their relationship.
Celebrities welcomed their first child together, daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, in 2014. Two years later, Kunis gave birth to a son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.
