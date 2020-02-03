Artist of the week: Kesha

%MINIFYHTMLb270ccd5caf52ce7622bd08f7f603a8c11% %MINIFYHTMLb270ccd5caf52ce7622bd08f7f603a8c12%

The singer of & # 39; Your Love Is My Drug & # 39; It successfully recovers her spoiled and partying personality that made her famous in 2009 through her new album & # 39; High Road & # 39 ;.

From Kesha (formerly known as Ke $ ha) separated from Dr. Luke, has been delving into musical styles that his former partner prevented him from exploring. One might think that he would never return to his party character who made her famous in 2009, but she was more than willing to return to her roots but with a new awareness of herself.

Fortunately, his return was well received by both music lovers and critics. The new album of the singer of "Your Love Is My Drug", "High Road", received positive reviews thanks to how well she mixed her popular personality, the spoiled girl who brushed her teeth with Jack Daniel's and his self Current sage who still loves the wild outside with her friends. The A.V. Annie Zaleski of Club praised the effort for the diversity of music, lyric depth and emotional depth.

That said, it is not obvious that his lead single, "Raising Hell," also received positive reviews. Merging pop, pop rock, gospel, EDM and bounce, the song reached number 6 and 8 on Billboard & # 39; s Dance Club Songs and Dance / Mix Show Airplay respectively. Meanwhile, Jael Goldfine de Paper called the song "a wonderful midpoint between the grumpy Kesha, who rap about crunchy pop-EDM and her emotional ballad in & # 39; Rainbow & # 39;". Meanwhile, Billboard considered the song "a guardian of all time."

Overall, "High Road" was a joyful continuation of their 2017 album "Rainbow." Made to address his battle with Dr. Luke, the album was so well received by the masses that it debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200. Not only that, but the record also earned its first Grammy nomination. She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, while her single "Praying" earned her a Best Pop Solo Performance nomination