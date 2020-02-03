Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster Link Arms at Disneyland

There is no need for sweetener because this new sighting of Ariana Grande Y Mikey Foster It is already adorable.
During the weekend, the Grammy winner was seen with the Social House artist in the happiest place on Earth: Disneyland. According to one source, the two were in the California amusement park with a couple for approximately two hours and were seen enjoying many exciting attractions, including in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area and the Guardians walk of the Galaxy.
According to the photos, Foster and Grande walked the arm and the singer also joined the arms with her friend while walking through the park with high heel platform ankle boots. The star was seen near Foster at night, according to the source, and they looked "very attentive and relaxed in the company of the other."
Speculation about his status first arose after they collaborated on the song "Boyfriend,quot; and his music video, both released in August. The couple raised their eyebrows with their makeup on the screen and seemed to get a little flirtatious in the material behind the scenes.
According to a source, the two also sat next to each other at a surprise birthday party that the singer organized for her bodyguard after her performance at the Lollapalooza music festival that same month. However, another source told E! News Ariana and Mikey are just friends.
In September, Grande's older brother Frankie Grande He seemed to confirm that they were an element when he talked about going on a double date with them. However, he quickly cleared the air, tweeting "My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relaxes. She is very single."
"Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in a relationship, she is single. And my comments about our recent meeting as friends were not meant to be taken literally," he explained to We weekly. "Hale and I were on a date, that's why I referred to it as a double date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term implied about HIS relationship outside of mine. There were literally four people gathered as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about his life anyway. "
