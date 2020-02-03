Antonio Brown apologizes to former Chelsie Kyriss for a public crisis

Instagram

Through a statement posted on Instagram, the former Oakland Raiders player admits to hurting his baby mom while going through his & # 39; emotional roller coaster & # 39 ;.

Antonio Brown He is spreading an olive branch to his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss after their unpleasant separation. The 31-year-old athlete has issued a public apology to his baby through a statement posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, February 2.

"First of all, I would love to thank the & # 39; God & # 39; highest for allowing the & # 39; God & # 39; that is in me to look deeply into myself," his publication began, along with a picture of him with Chelsie and his children. "Mainly because the spirit in us is greater than the spirit of the world."

He continued: "And I being a fearful man of & # 39; God & # 39; first, I really understand that I owe my wonderful children and the mother @chelsie of my wonderful children, The world's greatest apology, so that my public out on social networks and it hurts me to have them pass on my emotional roller coaster that we all face in life. #TheGreaterMe ".

Antonio not only regrets his bad actions with his ex, but also his recent behavior in recent months. "I think I could have really expressed my emotions in the right way when I feel frustrated," he said in an interview with ESPN. "Being able to express myself in a positive way when things are not so positive, being able to really channel my emotions by knowing different experiences and things I noticed while playing and reacting emotionally, and can affect many people in the wrong way."

Then he apologized to the NFL and said, "I think I owe the entire NFL an apology [for] my past behavior. I think I could have done a lot better."

When asked if he felt he owed an apology to "any of the women" with whom he had been in conflict, Antonio replied: "I feel like I never had a conflict with any woman. I just feel that I am such an objective, anyone can come against me and say anything and I will have to face it. There is no support, there are no egos, there are no rules in it, anyone can come after me for anything. There is no proof or whatever. & # 39; He said, she's saying & # 39 ;. "

Concerning the concern that he might need mental health care, the open football receiver said: "We all need the mental help of our friends, of the people we meet, of the people we consult with every day. Yes , we need mental help. "

Earlier, his former Chelsie said the former Pittsburgh Steelers player "desperately needs" help for his mental health problems. "I hope Antonio gets help and looks for the mental health treatment he needs so desperately to be the father that all his children need and deserve," he wrote in an Instagram post in January.

However, his lawyer, Lorne Berkeley, determined that the athlete in combat is "perfectly well mentally." Antonio recently went through a mental health evaluation ordered by the court after his arrest for a case of assault. Although he has not seen the test results, Lorne told USA TODAY Sports on Saturday: "They have provided conclusive terms to me that he is perfectly healthy and well mentally. The results are very positive."