Antonio Brown apologizes: "I think I could have done many things better,quot;

Antonio Brown issued an apology to the NFL and others who may have hurt his strange behavior during an interview with Josina Anderson of ESPN.

"I think I owe the entire NFL an apology and my past behavior," Brown said. "I think I could have done many better things."

"I was pleased to hear that after 140 days there was some positivity about me because, recently, I have been NFL cancer," Brown said.

He was referring to the promise of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to help Brown during this challenging period.

"In Antonio's situation, I think the first thing for all of us is to think about Antonio's well-being," Goodell said last week. "To understand what Antonio is going through …

"We want to help you get on the right track and take you to a position where you are in an area where you think you can succeed in life. And we are sure that can happen. We want to work to achieve it, and since our point of view, that is the first step. The first step is to make sure we are doing everything we can to help Antonio. "

Brown didn't seem to be buying Goodell's words: "I'll believe it when we see it."