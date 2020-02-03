Antonio Brown apologizes: "I think I could have done many things better,quot;

Antonio Brown issued an apology to the NFL and others who may have hurt his strange behavior during an interview with Josina Anderson of ESPN.

"I think I owe the entire NFL an apology and my past behavior," Brown said. "I think I could have done many better things."

"I was pleased to hear that after 140 days there was some positivity about me because, recently, I have been NFL cancer," Brown said.

