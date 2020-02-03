Andy Reid's 222nd victory in the NFL gives the Chiefs coach an elusive first Super Bowl title

%MINIFYHTML89357769de5286693387d2a94dfd3bb411% %MINIFYHTML89357769de5286693387d2a94dfd3bb412%

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is the NFL's most winning head coach without a Super Bowl title.

Reid's long wait for a championship ring ended thanks to Sunday's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami. It was Reid's 222 victory in the NFL, and it turned out to be the biggest.

Reid, who spent his first 14 seasons as head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles until 2012, has spent the last seven seasons in Kansas City.

A 21-year career, Reid's teams had made 15 playoff appearances, winning 10 division titles and reaching seven conference championships.

The Eagles led by Reid arrived at the Super Bowl in 2005, but fell 24-21 to the New England Patriots in Jacksonville, Florida.

But the popular 61-year-old player finally had something to celebrate on the second attempt: the Reid Chiefs canceled a 10-point deficit in the last seven minutes.

The Eagles even congratulated Reid, tweeting: "Time is yours, Andy."