First reported by Chronicle-Journal, Andy Gill, the band's guitarist, Gang of Four, died at the age of 64. He died last Saturday after suffering a respiratory illness. After his death was announced, the band issued a statement commemorating Gill, describing him as a person with an "uncompromising artistic vision."

Gill, along with Dave Allen, Hugo Burnham and Jon King, released their album, Entertainment!, which was later named by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the best albums ever. The record was included in his list of 2003, the 500 best albums in history.

When Gill passed away, many people close to him paid tribute online, including Tom Morello and Gary Numan. Gill also developed a reputation as a great record producer, working with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on his first album in 1984.

Some of the other bands he worked with included The Stranglers, Killing Joke and The Jesus Lizard. Andy was also known for his unique style of playing guitar, which was described by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as "virtually armed."

That said, Gill sometimes commented on the work of other artists, including Coldplay, whom he described as "rude, pompous and unbearably presumed,quot; in 2008. He later referred to them as the "sonic equivalent of withered spinach."

Gill studied art for the first time in Leeds, where he met the band's singer, King, and although they never reached the top of the charts, many of his songs became cult classics, such as "At Home It & # 39; s A Tourist "and,quot; Naturals Not In that. "

As noted earlier, The Red Hot Chili Peppers worked with Andy Gill on his debut album in 1984. Famously, Anthony Kiedis wrote in his autobiography: Scar, that Andy Gill had referred to one of his songs, "Police Helicopter,quot;, as "s ** t,quot;

Anthony said in his book that he and the rest of the band were continually at odds with Andy Gill about creating his album, especially him and Flea. Kiedis wrote: "We are now working with the enemy," in reference to his relationship with Gill.



