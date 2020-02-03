Andy Cohen: & # 39; Porsha Williams was almost fired from & # 39; RHOA & # 39; after its first season & # 39 ;!

Bravo executive Andy Cohen revealed that Porsha Williams was almost fired after her first season at The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cohen spilled the beans during a recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

"At the end of Porsha's first season, Porsha was at the meeting, and it had been announced a day before Kordell would leave her, and there was a dialogue between the producers about whether Porsha was going to return or not at that time. This went to the end of his first season, "Cohen told Jenny.

He shared that it was Porsha's performance at the meeting helped her cling to the concert:

"She got there at the meeting, and I was watching, and I thought, & # 39; oh, my God & # 39 ;, I left and said, & # 39; I defend Porsha, that was amazing & # 39 ;, and consolidated your place in the program. "

He continued: "It's interesting how things change throughout the season. You could even say," Well, I don't think this person comes back "and then something could happen at the meeting where it changes."

Cohen added that "She gave as a two-minute soliloquy about who she really was and how she was going to live her life in the future and this was not going to define her, and she is stronger than this, and I thought,quot; Oh my God. & # 39; I totally underestimated this woman and I look where she is now in the program. "