Andy Cohen: & # 39; Porsha Williams was almost fired from & # 39; RHOA & # 39; after its first season & # 39 ;!

Bravo executive Andy Cohen revealed that Porsha Williams was almost fired after her first season at The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cohen spilled the beans during a recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

"At the end of Porsha's first season, Porsha was at the meeting, and it had been announced a day before Kordell would leave her, and there was a dialogue between the producers about whether Porsha was going to return or not at that time. This went to the end of his first season, "Cohen told Jenny.

