Anatomy of the return of the Super Bowl of the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes' spark, momentum and victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Kendall Fuller couldn't help smiling while looking at his phone, sitting in his locker and checking the messages he had received. About an hour had passed since the 24-year-old Chiefs' cornerback sealed Kansas City's 31-20 victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl 54 with an interception.

However, Fuller's selection came with just over a minute to play and with the 49ers in despair mode after giving up 21 points unanswered in the last 6 1/2 minutes of the game. He told Sporting News that the moment felt "incredible,quot;, but he felt that the game was won long before beating Niners catcher Deebo Samuel, to Jimmy Garoppolo's deep pass in the middle of the field.

"They hit that deep ball at 10," Fuller said when asked if a specific play led the Chiefs to believe they could erase a 20-10 deficit in the last quarter, referring to Fieldmaster Patrick's 44-yard hit. Mahomes to Tyreek Hill in Mark 7:13. "When they hit that, that was it."

This is why Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl 54 even though he threw a couple of expensive interceptions and recorded a 78.1 pin rate, his second lowest of the season. For the same reason that Kansas City players believed they could return in their two playoff games, they kept faith when they lowered a couple of scores at the end of the Super Bowl. That is the reason why the Kansas City pin was selected with the tenth general selection in 2017.

"He was encouraging us, telling us to believe," Hill said of Mahomes after the game. "He (saw) it in the eyes of some boys, they were getting depressed, including me. I thought, & # 39; Man, how are we going to accomplish this? & # 39; And he said, & # 39; 10, you have that you believe, brother. Like the same faith you have had throughout your career, you have to believe right now.

"He gathered the boys, and you saw what happened, man."

What happened was the play that catalyzed an effort that made the Chiefs the first team in NFL history to win three games after losing 10 or more points in a postseason; a sequence that made Mahomes, 24, the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl MVP.

The Kansas City offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, in a conversation with SN after the game: "That's all we needed was a spark."

The spark

The play was nothing new. In fact, Mahomes said it was the same play that the Chiefs ran in the second quarter of their loss to the Patriots in the AFC championship game last season.

"They were playing this type of thief coverage throughout the game, where security was going down and stealing all our deep cross paths," Mahomes explained. "We had a good play when we had (Travis) Kelce make a small deep studded crossing. We had Tyreek getting one by one with that security."

"That security,quot; was Jimmie Ward, and the sixth-year professional had no chance to defend Hill's angular route. However, to be fair to Ward, not many QBs can throw the ball from a 22-yard line to the opposite 22-yard line as Mahomes did.

In addition to the ridiculous arm of Mahomes, the third and 15 play was successful for two reasons. One was the type of protection against the offensive line that received praise from almost all of the Chiefs and 49ers players who were asked about the turning point in Super Bowl 54.

"The most important thing was that we needed really good protection," Mahomes said.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan added: "He was allowed to hold on to the ball for a while." And San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner: "He had enough time to express it, and we didn't have enough players to defend the play."

The other factor was Mahomes consciousness. When asked about the strength of the arm required to carry out such a launch, Bieniemy credited a less tangible quality from which Mahomes benefits.

"One thing Pat has done a tremendous job since he was here is that he always keeps his eyes down," said the 50-year-old coordinator. "He's always looking to see exactly where the boys are located, and also anticipate, when we do our drill, where the boys are going to be. That's huge. That's exactly who he is."

The Chiefs took advantage of the great Mahomes-Hill connection with a touchdown four plays later, a 1-yard Mahomes pass to tight end Travis Kelce. Harrison Butker's PAT reduced the 49ers' lead to three with 6:17 left.

However, the signs of life would have disappeared if the Kansas City defense had not turned the spark into a flame.

The moment

In sports, the momentum is just an elegant word for the mentality, so Bieniemy's words of confidence did not fall on deaf ears when the Chiefs set out to defend the 49ers in possession after the great capture of Hill and the Kelce touchdown.

"EB, before leaving, said:‘ Get us the ball and we'll take care of the rest, "linebacker Damien Wilson said.

A 5-yard run by Raheem Mostert and a couple of incomplete Garoppolo passes later, Mitch Wishnowsky of San Francisco was in his second clearance in two units.

"Indeed," Wilson added, "it was as simple as that: simply putting the ball in the hand of the offense."

Hill's 44-yard catch was the longest of the Chiefs since Sunday's scrimmage, but Sammy Watkins' 38-yard catch in his next series was equally explosive, especially considering Watkins beat the corner of the Pro Bowl, Richard Sherman, for this to happen.

According to Next Generation StatisticsMahomes' attack on Watkins marked the second "deep end,quot; that Sherman had given up in two games after allowing zero in the regular season.

This would become the time of the game "tape does not lie,quot;.

"I just knew it was one-on-one when watching a movie," Watkins explained when asked about the play, referring to the NFC title a couple of weeks ago, when the 49ers beat the Packers. "I just thank (the Green Bay catcher) Davante Adams, because I saw him kill (Sherman) on the internal pitch. Those are just things we work on, and Pat and I connected and it was one of the most important plays in the game ". "

A visibly frustrated Sherman added, simply: "He made a play."

Three plays later, the Chiefs found the final zone again. Damien Williams took the Mahomes pass five yards for a score, which remained in the repeat check.

Butker & # 39; s PAT gave Kansas City a four-point lead with 2:50 left. San Francisco had a lot of time and three waiting times, but the momentum that the Chiefs had created was too strong. The 49ers managed to reach their opponent's 49-yard line before Frank Clark sacked Garoppolo in the fourth and 10th.

The Chiefs recovered the ball, and two plays later, Williams returned to the end zone with a 38-yard run. 31-20, bosses.

The spark that Mahomes and Hill created had become a hell that consumed the NFC champions.

The victory

Mahomes was surprised to see Fuller take the second Super Bowl title in the history of the Chiefs, especially since the fourth-year corner had almost taken Garoppolo off the previous 49ers possession, but dropped the ball.

"I always joke with him saying he never catches the interception, but he is always there," Mahomes said. "He went up and got that thing. He made a great play."

In a way, it was appropriate that Fuller beat Samuel, of all the players, to win the game considering that the 49ers' wide receiver had consistently produced during the first three quarters. Samuel even set a record with 53 yards on the ground, the most for a catcher in Super Bowl history. It was a Kansas City microcosm that tends to start slowly before reminding its opponent of its superiority.

"That team, that's how they've been all year," Shanahan said. "They get hot and cool a bit. They can score very fast. That team doesn't do it every time they drive, but it was a matter of time."

Shanahan, of course, was the offensive coordinator with the Falcons when Atlanta wasted a 28-3 lead and lost to New England in Super Bowl 51. The world of social media quickly made reference to that defeat when its 49ers collapsed on Sunday. . This, however, was not a matter of managing the second half of the clock or game calls.

After the Chiefs scored to put the score 20-17, Garoppolo completed only two passes and the 49ers achieved only 37 yards of offense. They were simply dominated by what suddenly became an unstoppable force.

"The last thing you think about when you climb three points and there is a lot of time left, the clock is not a problem at that time, especially with waiting times," Shanahan said. "The problem was moving the chains. If you move the chains, then you will turn the clock."

Garoppolo added: "It was nothing crazy. We just didn't make the plays when we had the chance."

With all due respect to Garoppolo, he is wrong.

The Chiefs who scored 21 unanswered points in just over six minutes to win the Super Bowl, and do so after fighting for a state of despondency, believing in a QB who was playing the worst game of his career, was quite crazy.