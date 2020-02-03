An important EU diplomat heads to Iran amid nuclear tensions | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML9bfbd5a20139a91c4dfb68d4fbeaf4c311% %MINIFYHTML9bfbd5a20139a91c4dfb68d4fbeaf4c312%

the European Unionhead of foreign affairs Josep Borrell is heading to Iran, his first trip since taking office in December, with the aim of reducing tensions over the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic.

During his two-day trip that began on Monday, Borrell will meet with President Hassan Rouhani, Chancellor Javad Zarif and Parliamentary President Ali Larijani, his office said in a statement.

Borrell's visit aims to "reduce tensions and seek opportunities for political solutions to the current crisis," said the office of the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

The 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and a group of world powers has collapsed since the president of the United States, Donald Trump, withdrew from him in 2018.

Since then, Washington has intensified sanctions and a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Tehran.

Iran has gradually moved away from its own commitments under the agreement, while military tensions with the United States have brought the two countries to the brink of confrontation in recent weeks.

Borrell's visit will allow him to "convey the strong commitment of the EU to preserve,quot; the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, and discuss cooperation between the EU and Iran, his office said.

Tensions in the region increased after murder in early January of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani for the United States in Iraq.

Paralyzing Sanctions

Washington accuses Tehran of seeking a nuclear weapon, which Iran has always denied.

The historic nuclear agreement reached in Vienna between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – Britain, China, France, the United States and Russia – plus Germany, offered Tehran a partial postponement of the crippling international sanctions.

In return, Iran agreed to drastically reduce its nuclear activities and undergo an inspection regime tailored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The renewed US sanctions have almost completely isolated Iran from the international financial system, removed oil buyers and plunged the country into a severe recession.

Iran now produces enriched uranium beyond the 3.67 percent set by the agreement, and no longer adheres to the limit of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) imposed on its enriched uranium reserves.

It has also resumed research and development that was restricted under the agreement.