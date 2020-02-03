All photos of the star studded wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are ready to get married today, the couple was in a relationship for a long time before they decided to get married. Armaan and Anissa's wedding festivities have taken place since the last days and after a ceremony of mehendi and sangeet, the couple's friends and family presented themselves today in large numbers at their large wedding.

The video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan of dancing with the Baraat went viral tonight, Karisma Kapoor also took Instagram to share some boomerangs, check it out below …

At the wedding, our glasses broke Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Amrita Arora Kadana Arora Kadana, Neelam Kothari, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Nandita Mehtani, Natasha Poonawala and many other celebrities. Scroll through all the images …