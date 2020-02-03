Alex Rodriguez on how & # 39; & # 39; inspiring & # 39; & # 39; is the performance of the J.Lo Super Bowl

The world is still recovering from the iconic Super Bowl halftime show that Shakira Y Jennifer Lopez Get this weekend.

Fabulous fashion, the surprise performances of Bad bunny Y J Balvin, the subtle but powerful political statements, the interpretation of J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter of "Born In the USA,quot; by Bruce springsteen, to the powerful tribute to the Latin culture in a global scenario; The halftime show last night was one for the books.

While the two were not the first Latinas to take the stage for a part-time Super Bowl show, that was Cuban-American Gloria Estefan In 1992, it was still historic to see these two share the stage.

Before the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, E! Jason KennedyIt will reach Alex Rodriguez. When asked what J. Lo and Shakira's performance meant for women watching everywhere, the former MLB player said it was a "huge moment."