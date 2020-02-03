Air Canada flight safe after emergency landing in Madrid | News

%MINIFYHTMLd603fa7e12bac7a819143dd880410c1d11% %MINIFYHTMLd603fa7e12bac7a819143dd880410c1d12%

An Air Canada Boeing 767 plane with 128 passengers on board has made a safe emergency landing at the Madrid airport.

The AC837 flight to Toronto had left the Spanish capital early Monday afternoon, but had to request an emergency return after one of its two engines was damaged and a tire broke during takeoff.

Plus:

There was no immediate information on what had caused the malfunction, but the plane spent about four hours flying in circles near Madrid to burn fuel before making the emergency landing.

The Spanish Ministry of Defense previously sent an F-18 fighter plane to assess the damage done to the landing gear.

The passenger plane had left the Adolfo Suarez-Barajas International Airport earlier in the day and was scheduled to land in Toronto at 3:40 pm local time (20:40 GMT).

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, the airline said the plane "experienced a problem with the engine shortly after takeoff," as well as a broken tire, one of 10 in the Boeing 767-300. He added that the aircraft "is designed to operate on an engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality."

"However, an emergency was declared to get the landing priority," Air Canada said.

& # 39; Flying unusually low & # 39;

A spokeswoman for Spain's airport operator, AENA, told the AP that the airline had requested an emergency landing slot about 30 minutes after takeoff.

A spokesman for Enaire, the Spanish air navigation authority, said the plane's landing gear did not bend properly when it took off, and that part of it could have damaged part of one of the engines.

Emergency services, including fire trucks and ambulances, were deployed at the airport in the Spanish capital.

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo website published an audio saying that it presented the pilot of the plane explaining to the passengers the need to return to Madrid because a wheel had been damaged during takeoff.

"Because we are a little heavy, we have to get rid of the fuel before we can land," you can hear the voice that says in Spanish.

The residents of Madrid posted videos online that show an unusually low plane flying over the center and suburbs of the Spanish capital.

Guido Fioravantti, from New York, in a message to the AP, said his father was on the plane.

"The cabin is very quiet and serene. Pilots train a lot for this, so there is no reason to panic. It is also more common than many people would think," said Fioravantti.

It was the second incident of the day at the international airport of Madrid, the busiest in the country. Earlier on Monday, the airport closed for more than an hour due to nearby sighting of drones.