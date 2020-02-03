After the attacks, the UK prime minister promises to end the early release of prisoners | UK news

%MINIFYHTML7fb10ba3d737111f8adc0a70732c506511% %MINIFYHTML7fb10ba3d737111f8adc0a70732c506512%

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to end the early release of convicted "terrorists,quot; after an attacker stabbed two people days after he was released in the middle of his prison term.

Sudesh Amman, jailed in 2018 for possession of terrorist documents and dissemination of terrorist publications, was shot dead by police on Sunday after he rioted with a stolen knife 25 cm (10 inches) on a busy London street.

ISIL claimed responsibility for the assault in a statement published through the Telegram messaging application, which says: "The attacker in the Streatham area in South London yesterday is a fighter (from ISIL), and carried out the attack in response to a call to attack citizens,quot; from countries that belong to the global anti-ISIL coalition.

Amman injured three people in the attack on the busy main street of Streatham: a woman in her 50s who was treated and discharged from the hospital; A woman in her 20s who was injured by a flying glass and a man who was afraid of being in a serious condition at the time, is now recovering.

Amman had previously praised the ISIL group, shared an al-Qaeda online magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to decapitate her parents.

Johnson said the government would announce fundamental changes in dealing with people convicted of terrorist offenses, and said he had "reached the end of my patience,quot; by freeing criminals before they completed their sentences and without any scrutiny.

"I think the idea of ​​automatic early release for people who obviously continue to pose a threat to the public has reached the end of its useful life," he said in a speech.

"We believe it is time to take measures to ensure that people, regardless of the law we are incorporating, people in the current stream do not automatically qualify for early release."

The government has repeatedly promised stricter rules on "terrorism,quot; since another former convict killed two people and wounded three more before the police shot him near the London Bridge in November.

Johnson said that de-radicalization and rehabilitation were difficult and instances of success were few.

Britain has about 220 prisoners convicted of terrorism.

Mark Rowley, the oldest former anti-terrorist police officer in Britain who was in office when Amman was arrested, said dozens of other people convicted of terrorist crimes should be released early according to Britain's sentencing guidelines.

However, rights groups have warned against the creation of a two-tier system, in which prisoners are treated and punished differently according to their religious beliefs.

"We have a problem about whether it has about 200 or so inside, the question is how does it stop them?" Johnson said.

"Do they stop them in block as if they were in a group and try to keep them together because that prevents them from infecting or transmitting the virus of their beliefs to others in prisons? Or do they disperse and try to prevent them from reinfecting each other?"