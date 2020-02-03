According to reports, Yaya Mayweather enters with one of the other girls in the NBA YoungBoy (exclusive video)

Wow, chile! This weekend was quite the weekend. On Saturday night, Yaya Mayweather was seen stopping at NBA's YoungBoy at a hotel in Dallas. It is said that he fought one of the other girls in the NBA YoungBoy while he was at the hotel.

We were able to exclusively obtain surveillance images of Yaya and a friend standing outside the hotel on the driveway. In the video, you can see the girl dressed in red, jump out of the vehicle and run towards Yaya and her friend. It is obvious that things got warm before they officially separated.

%MINIFYHTML3446362b2c346f0bcc52f47e0aa8dc6811% %MINIFYHTML3446362b2c346f0bcc52f47e0aa8dc6812%

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya definitely have an interesting relationship. In the past, he accused her of cutting her tires and seemed to have finished her after the situation. However, they have always seemed to find their way back to each other.

Like us previously reported, in December, the NBA YoungBoy performed a Michael Jackson classic and made a record called "Dirty yanna. ”While some thought that this would turn on the problems between the two, Yaya appeared on social networks dancing and singing several times on the record.

It is not clear what other young woman was involved in the altercation. It is known that NBA YoungBoy is connected with different girls, so it was not clear which young man was involved in the altercation along with Yaya.