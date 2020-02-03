According to reports, the star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Jennifer Aydin & # 39; explodes & # 39; during the filming of the meeting!

Home Entertainment According to reports, the star of & # 39; RHONJ & #...

According to reports, the star of 'RHONJ' Jennifer Aydin 'explodes' during the filming of the meeting!

Jennifer Aydin, one of the real housewives of New Jersey, allegedly caused pain during a recent filming of the reunion program.

"Jennifer Aydin is like a lightning rod at the meeting," a source told HollywoodLife. "The RHONJ meeting that was recorded last week was quite explosive … She faced almost every single lady, and things got hot involving her and several of the ladies several times during filming. She really brings it, ”the source added.

