According to reports, the star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Jennifer Aydin & # 39; explodes & # 39; during the filming of the meeting!

Jennifer Aydin, one of the real housewives of New Jersey, allegedly caused pain during a recent filming of the reunion program.

"Jennifer Aydin is like a lightning rod at the meeting," a source told HollywoodLife. "The RHONJ meeting that was recorded last week was quite explosive … She faced almost every single lady, and things got hot involving her and several of the ladies several times during filming. She really brings it, ”the source added.

On the show, Jennifer is sometimes too hot for any of the ladies to handle her … although her temper is usually caused by alcohol, at least on the screen.

The source says that the other ladies were much more dignified:

"There were not as many shouts and shouts as the meetings in the past [by the other ladies] … The women found better ways to articulate. It is clear that they have matured and grown, but will remain explosive and entertaining," they told the publication .