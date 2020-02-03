6 people were shot and 1 person killed in California Greyhound bus shooting

%MINIFYHTML5e8bd545775511c5c5b74a50d301728b11% %MINIFYHTML5e8bd545775511c5c5b74a50d301728b12%

Like many still enjoying the Super Bowl festivities, California residents were informed of tragic news after a deadly shooting on a Greyhound bus that resulted in six people shot, including one death.

@CNN reports that one person died and five others were injured at dawn on February 3rd, after a shooting incident that occurred on a Greyhound bus, according to the California Highway Patrol authorities. According to reports, the bus was carrying about 40 passengers from Los Angeles to the San Francisco area. Just after 1:30 a.m., the reported gunman opened fire on the bus while traveling on Interstate 5, which is located in the Grapevine area, near Fort Tejon Road.

Police praised the bus driver, who fortunately was able to get the suspect off the bus before he could shoot someone else and then voluntarily surrendered to the authorities. The suspect of shooting is currently in custody, however, at this time his identity has not been disclosed to the public.

The California Highway Patrol said the suspect boarded the bus in Los Angeles, but they aren't sure where it originally was. The authorities have not yet determined what was the reason for the suspect in the shooting.

Although the identity of those who were shot has not been publicly disclosed because their families have not yet been notified, the only victim who was killed was described as a 51-year-old Colombian woman.

We want to send our thoughts and prayers to the victims and the injured.

