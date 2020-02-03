& # 39; Peaceful use of space & # 39 ;: Iran will launch observation satellite | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML72c2e0684379d3a917aedf0eaa218b2d11% %MINIFYHTML72c2e0684379d3a917aedf0eaa218b2d12%

Iran is preparing to launch a new scientific observation satellite in the "next few days," said the head of its national space agency.

The work on the Zafar satellite, which means victory in the Farsi language, "began three years ago with the participation of 80 Iranian scientists," said Morteza Berari on Saturday, without giving a date for launch.

He said the 113 kg satellite will be launched by a Simorgh rocket 530 km (329 miles) above Earth, where it will conduct 15 daily orbits.

The satellite was designed to remain operational for "more than 18 months," he added.

His "main mission,quot; will be to collect images, Berari said. He said Iran needed that data to study earthquakes, prevent natural disasters and develop its agriculture.

"It will be a new step for our country," Berari said, noting that Iran had managed to place a satellite in orbit 250 kilometers (155 miles) above Earth.

While the satellite program of the Islamic Republic has affected some Western countries, Berari said Iran advocates the "peaceful use of outer space."

"All our activities in the domain of outer space are transparent," he said.

The Iranian Space Agency expects to build five more satellites before March 2021, Berari added.

In January 2019, Tehran announced that its Payam satellite, which means Message in Farsi, had not reached orbit. Authorities said they launched Payam to collect data on environmental change in Iran.

The launch of its carrier rocket was preceded by warnings from the United States, which described it as a "provocation,quot; and a violation of a UN Security Council resolution of 2015.

Resolution 2231 supported an international agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear program and called on Iran to refrain from any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran says it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons and says its aerospace activities are peaceful and do not violate the UN resolution.