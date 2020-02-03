& # 39; My parents never gave me those tools & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML3202453afa856cb6ad1cf36985d6952511% %MINIFYHTML3202453afa856cb6ad1cf36985d6952512%

WENN / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He is sincere about his battle against substance abuse in his YouTube series "Justin Bieber: Seasons," saying he used them to escape reality.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber It has become real about its substance use in the past. In a new episode of his YouTube documentary series "Seasons," hit creator "Yummy" talked about how his parents' lack of trust and responsibility contributed to his "dark period" of being addicted to weeds and drugs. .

The episode entitled "The Dark Season", released on Monday, February 3, began with the husband of Hailey Baldwin confessing about the first time he tried the herb. "The first time I smoked pot was in my backyard, I got high," he confessed in the delivery warned to contain "raw and honest discussions about addiction and anxiety."

%MINIFYHTML3202453afa856cb6ad1cf36985d6952513% %MINIFYHTML3202453afa856cb6ad1cf36985d6952514%

"And then I realized that I really liked marijuana," the 25-year-old continued. "It was then that my desire to smoke marijuana began, and then I started smoking marijuana for a while. And then I began to be really dependent on it, and that is when I realized that I had to quit smoking. I don't think it is bad. It's just that for me, it can be a dependency. " However, he continued to drink lean, taking pills, making Molly and trying Shrooms.

%MINIFYHTML3202453afa856cb6ad1cf36985d6952515% %MINIFYHTML3202453afa856cb6ad1cf36985d6952516%

Speaking of the seriousness of his addiction, Bieber confided: "I was dying." He added: "It was legitimate, scary. Basically I said to myself: & # 39; God, if you're real, you'll help me get through this season to stop taking these pills and stuff, and if you do, I'll do the rest of the play. & # 39; But I never did the real job. I left the pills but never went to the root of everything, so I just went around what most people do. "

On the reason he used drugs, Bieber said: "It was just an escape for me." He explained: "I was young, like everyone in the industry or in the world, experiencing. But my experience was in front of the cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and many things." , so you have all these people around me hanging and wanting things from me, knowing that I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to live. "

In discussing more about the turbulent period in his life, the creator of successes "Baby" pointed out: "I never had that security in a family, I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and responsibility and all these things that make you understand the how the world works ". Admitting that he "began to value the wrong things in this business," he reasoned: "The truth is that I never had the tools. My parents never gave me those tools to be a good team player."

<br />

Today, Bieber focused on healing his body. "It is very important to be aware of mental health," he shared. "If you have ADHD or something that doesn't want to take medicine, I strongly believe in [the oxygen chamber], it's not the only answer, but it can help you. So, that's my advice to you. But I've abused my body in the past and now I am alone in the recovery process, trying to make sure that I am taking care of my body and the vessel that God has given me. "