& # 39; I knew what I was doing & # 39;

The actress best known for her role in & # 39; Commando & # 39; 1985 reveals that he had sex with the lead singer of the Rolling Stones while he was still married to his first wife Bianca, but insists that & # 39; it was not a bad thing & # 39 ;.

Veteran actress Rae Dawn Chong has made a shocking confession about his relationship with Mick jagger. The 58-year-old actress, best known for her role in the 1985 "Commando" action movie, admitted having had sex with the rocker when she was only 15 years old.

He accidentally released the news while discussing his career during the recording of an upcoming broadcast of The Hollywood Reporter. Rae, who is the comedian's daughter Tommy Chongsaid he had slept with The Rolling Stones The leader after meeting him at a friend's house and described their night together as "fabulous."

"He wasn't much older than me in my brain. He was 33 years old, he was young and beautiful with a nice body," he detailed his adventure with the rocker in 1977. He was still married to his first wife Bianca at the time. .

Later, Rae clarified in an interview with The Daily Mail that his sexual encounter was agreed and that Jagger did not know his age at that time. "He never asked me how old he was and I never told him," he told the site. "It never came up. I remember thinking that it was really cute. He had tousled his hair. I thought: & # 39; Oh, man, it's beautiful & # 39 ;."

Insisting that Mick was not to blame for his appointment, he added: "He didn't do anything wrong. He didn't make me do anything he didn't want to do." He continued while referring to the #MeToo movement: "It was the 1970s, a different era. I was not a victim. I do not want him to get into trouble for this. He was not traumatizing. He knew what he was doing. He was not an innocent schoolgirl . I always acted much more than I. I was a 15-year-old adult. "

Rae, who also stars in "The Color Purple," explained that now he only talked about it because he let it go during the THR interview. "I feel incredibly bad about it. It's me and my big mouth. My family and friends knew it, but it's not something I had dinner for," he said. "He will probably lose his shit because I was a minor. He will be very angry with me."