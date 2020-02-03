& # 39; Hamilton & # 39; from Lin-Manuel Miranda receives large screen treatment with the planned release for 2021

Opted by Disney and directed by Thomas Kail, this film version of the historical hip-hop production will feature the original Tony Award winning cast during a June 2016 show.

Lin-Manuel Miranda He's taking his hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" to the big screen.

The creator and former star of the historical hip-hop production has revealed a filmed version of "Hamilton", presenting the original cast, winner of the Tony Award during a June 2016 program, was chosen by Disney bosses and will be released in theaters in October 2021.

The footage was directed by Thomas Kail and will be co-produced by Miranda.

"I fell in love with musical narration while growing up with the legendary collaborations of Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney – & # 39;The Little Mermaid (1989)& # 39;, & # 39; Beauty and the beast & # 39;, & # 39; Aladdin & # 39 ;, "Miranda shares a statement.

"I am very proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39 ;, a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in his local cinema."

"We are excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; to the widest possible audience."

Disney chief Bob Iger adds: "Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theatrical experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for a good reason that & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; was hailed as an amazing work of art" .

"Everyone who saw it with the original cast will never forget that unique experience. And we are delighted to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world."

In addition to Miranda, who played the main character Alexander Hamilton, the film version of "Hamilton" features a cast that includes Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan GroffY Phillipa Soo.

He is not the only Miranda musical who receives the treatment of the film: the star has been working to recreate his In the Heights production as a new film, which will be released in theaters this summer.