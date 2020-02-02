Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

More countries block China to contain coronavirus
The death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to more than 300 people, with more than 14,000 known infections worldwide. In the Philippines, a The man who had recently arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, became the first recorded fatality outside of China. Some of the world's leading experts now believe that a pandemic, an ongoing epidemic on two or more continents, is almost inevitable.
Many airlines have suspended service to China, and the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore have joined the United States to temporarily ban most of China's travelers. China's vast economy and the global supply chains it feeds are frayed.
But some senior officials in Southeast Asia, which has the largest group of coronavirus patients outside China, have rejected the threat and even promoted remedies not backed by science.
How we got here: Public health experts say that China initially put the secret and order before facing the coronavirus. Rebuilding the first seven weeks of its propagation, our reporters showed how the authorities silenced the doctors and others for raising red flags and gently pedaled the danger.
In Wuhan: Today a new hospital is opened for those with the coronavirus, built in just 10 days. But more the hospitals are flooded and the population of 11 million is in quarantine. Because many of the patients have not been tested or treated due to the torturous bureaucracy and the shortage of supplies, the number of infected and dead could be significantly higher than reported.
Trump will give the State of the Union speech with absolution near
The political trial of President Trump It is in his last days.
After the senate voted on Friday to block new witnesses and evidence, a final vote on whether the president should be convicted is scheduled for Wednesday, a day later The address of the State of the Union.
A few Republicans have admitted that they believe the Democrats proved their case that Trump tried to take advantage of security assistance to Ukraine to obtain a political benefit, but they argue that doing so does not guarantee the dismissal of office. Absolution is almost a certainty.
The panorama: Trump, freed from concerns about congressional restrictions, will take his victory and "his case of grievance, persecution and resentment of the election campaign." Our White House chief correspondent writes in an analysis. He will be the first president in the history of the United States to confront voters after a political trial.
Democrats make the latest releases at Bellwether Iowa
Today brings the first contest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination: the Iowa caucus, whose highly unpredictable result could reshape the field. It is a complicated system. Is that how it works.
Iowa has a great influence on the selection of presidential candidates, but the state of the prairie does not resemble the country in general, except in its rapidly aging population.
On the floor: What began as a debate on politics and ideology has given way to a fixation on eligibility. Candidates have adjusted their final appeals to argue that they represent the best chance of the party defeating Mr. Trump in November.
By the numbers: The latest polls show that Bernie Sanders beats Joe Biden in Iowa and approaches his national leadership. And here is how much cash each 2020 Democratic candidate has available.
Brexit is over. And it just started.
It is the beginning of a new era for Britain.
The country formally retired from the European Union on Friday after almost half a century of membership, drawing a mixed reaction of celebration, despair and relief. The shape of their society and economy and their place in the world are at stake.
Looking to the future: The positive case for Brexit, one in which Britain is moving towards a future of economic renewal and clear policies, will now be put to the test. The question is: what if it works?
In the EU: Many of the British officials who worked in Brussels are now out of work, and some are competing to claim the U.S. passports
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
Misogyny in Victoria's Secret
True to its name, the world power of world lingerie has kept a secret: that of a Degrading work environment where, according to our reporters, women were objectified and complaints of sexual harassment were buried.
Victoria's secret now says that she is reforming herself, but her future is not clear in the #MeToo era.
This is what is happening most.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic prevailed in five sets against Dominic Thiem on Sunday to claim his 17th Grand Slam title in singles and the No. 1 ranking.
Brittany: A man in South London was shot dead by police after three people were stabbed at what authorities described as an incident "related to terrorism,quot;.
In Memory: Leila Janah, an activist and businesswoman who employed thousands of desperately poor people in Africa and India in an effort to extend opportunities to the marginalized, died at age 37 of a rare soft tissue cancer.
Snapshot: Above, a yacht party in Tucacas, Venezuela, northwest of the capital. While much of the country is deteriorating, the rich enclaves in Caracas are enjoying Prada and craft beer for a few.
Canada: Victoria, on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, has long been marketed as the most English city in Canada. But his mayor has been trying to shake off the heritage of the British Empire lately, as have his newest and most famous residents, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.
And now for the backstory in …
Great Britain moment
The departure of the European Union, which lasted one year, occurred at midnight on Friday in Brussels, at 11 p.m. in Britain itself. (Because, of course, they are in different time zones).
Our correspondent in London, Ben Mueller, was on duty. "It felt a little anti-climatic," he said. "There were such fireworks, and then the legislation was passed without containment."
Alcohol was banned in Parliament Square for the big celebration, but vendors brought beer. "They couldn't do without that," Ben said.
The immediate difference? "Britain no longer has representation or voice in the machinery of the European Union."
There are many other aspects of the game, to be resolved (or not) during a transition period that will end when 2020 does. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already signaled a tough position for business talks that will begin in March.
Ben said he even hopes that the moment marked by a Big Ben bong (no relation) has vanished. Westminster's famous four-sided clock is undergoing renovation, and accelerating the process to ring the bell would have cost 500,000 pounds. Efforts to raise money fell short and parliamentary authorities rejected the plan.
So a recording of Big Ben was played outside, and within 10 Downing Street, Mr. Johnson hit a gong.
