Women's Super League: Chelsea defeats West Ham when Nick Cushing wins the last Man City match | Soccer news

Man Utd's draw against Reading and Brighton beat Everton in the WSL Sunday games





Chelsea won 8-0 against West Ham in the women's Super League

%MINIFYHTMLefe8c52492afa77a7471e0e8a62360ec11% %MINIFYHTMLefe8c52492afa77a7471e0e8a62360ec12%

Chelsea beat West Ham 8-0 at Kingsmeadow to keep their unbeaten streak in the Women's Super League, while Manchester City coach Nick Cushing signed with a 2-1 victory against Arsenal.

Chelsea dominated from the beginning to the end, Maren Mjelde scored the first goal in the seventh minute, getting into the bottom left of the goal after West Ham couldn't clear a corner of Erin Cuthbert.

The second came in the 12th minute when Bethany England reached the end of a perfectly timed ball by Cuthbert, and went beyond the West Ham goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan for a quiet end. Sophie Ingle then made it 3-0 in the 44th minute as she managed to put her head on the ball in the middle of a goal fight behind a corner.

The beating continued from the beginning of the second half, Cuthbert made it 4-0 in the 52nd minute. He was lucky to be in position when he received the ball in the race, passing defender Grace Fisk and shooting it from outside the area. Matt Beard's protests for the lack of an offside ruling against Cuthbert earned him a yellow card.

Chelsea's fifth goal came when England scored their second goal in the 56th minute with a header from a corner.

Beth England scored twice in Chelsea's victory

In the 61st minute, Mjelde burst into the six-yard box to shoot a cross at the bottom of the net just as Brosnan thought he was safely reaching his hands, putting the 6-0.

Then, substitute Ramona Bachmann put the ball in the back of the net after West Ham failed to clear a center from Jess Carter in the 87th minute. Finally, Chelsea's eighth goal came again from a substitute when Emily Murphy headed home in the 90th minute.

Manager Emma Hayes praised the performance of the Chelsea team and said: "The fact that everyone is willing to do something or everything for others is one of the most difficult things to achieve within the team, so the team is challenging each other to find higher levels every time. the week shows that they accept the concept of the team and that it is a selfless task in which they participate. "

Cushing wins the final Man City game

Manchester City Women gave Nick Cushing a winning expulsion

After six years in charge, Cushing said goodbye to Man City with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal before heading to Major League Soccer to work with the new head coach of New York City FC, Ronny Deila.

Pauline Bremer's quick thinking gave WSL City leaders the lead in the 43rd minute, winning from close range after a free kick by Caroline Weir.

Four minutes into the second half, Lauren Hemp's header went to goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger towards the top corner of the net.

Danielle van de Donk put Arsenal back in the game after 58 minutes, but City remained at the top of the standings.

Williams helps Reading draw with Man Utd

Fara Williams was on the score sheet of Reading Women

Fara Williams scored from the penalty spot the second time he asked while Reading drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Adams Park.

The visitors took the lead in half an hour when the highly qualified teenager Lauren James punished the Royals defense for not being able to deal with Katie Zelem's long ball. The forward intervened from the left and passed the ball to goalkeeper Rachael Laws.

Several yellow cards were shown, one for Manchester United's manager, Casey Stoney, as frustrations increased.

Reading was denied a draw from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after a brilliant save from English goalkeeper Mary Earps denied Williams.

Zelem was cautioned by a handball in the area, giving Reading a second penalty 10 minutes from the end. Williams made no mistake this time, placing the ball in the upper left corner.

Manchester United remains fourth in the Women's Super League, with Reading one point behind in sixth.

Brighton Edge passed Everton

Aileen Whelan scored the only goal of the game to seal a Brighton victory

Aileen Whelan made sure that Brighton beat Everton 1-0 at home despite being four places below them on the Women's Super League table.

The first half was quite slow, but there was an excellent defense from Brighton. His tactic of constantly pressing the Everton forced to play again with goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

Seagull striker Whelan, who played briefly for Everton in 2017, finally managed to turn Albion's dominance into a goal in the 39th minute, hitting the ball in the lower right corner of Amanda Nilden's assist.

Willie Kirk's Everton team was close to scoring in the 76th minute when Hannah Cain shot at the target after taking a long run on the left wing, however, Megan Walsh denied it.

Everton and Albion remain in the same positions in the table: fifth and ninth respectively.