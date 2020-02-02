Women's Six Nations: Watch France vs. England through the live streaming of YouTube Rugby Union News

All Red Roses title defense games are shown live on Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 145) and the Sky Sports YouTube channel

England starts its Six Nations Women's campaign with an away game against France: watch live through our YouTube broadcast.

The Red Roses begin defending their title with a hard trip to Pau to face France at the Stade du Hameau.

Simon Middleton's team will have confidence after beating France twice trotting in November. They claimed their first victory on French soil in seven years with a tough 20-10 victory. A week later, Lydia Thompson scored a last-minute attempt to give England a 17-15 victory in a thriller at Exeter.

Confidence in the Red Roses field is high, but France is a dangerous side and would have been plotting revenge for & # 39; Le Crunch & # 39; since that heartbreaking loss in Devon a few months ago.

Watch all the games of the Six Nations Red Rose campaign live and live through our YouTube broadcasts.