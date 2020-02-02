Woman denies being engaged to Hassan Jameel after Rihanna Navy dragged her as "Becky,quot; on social media

According to reports, Rihanna and Hassan Jameel have resigned. Only a few weeks after the news was revealed, the rumor spread that a mysterious blonde woman was the new fiance of the Saudi billionaire.

It was rumored that a blonde named Nicole Watson agreed to marry Rih's ex in images that showed her name and her name tagged in photos that show balloons that spell "Bride to Be,quot; and a cake that said "She said yes."

The photos somehow traveled through social networks and fell in the lap of Marina Rihanna, who renamed her "Becky,quot; and dragged her into comments and tweets.

In his last Instagram photo, a commentator wrote: "I would disable these comments if it were Piper …". they will be in your a ** S *** you are part of the Navy, so you know. "

Another added: "You'll never be like Rih and your old man like a damn Becky."

He wrote: "WE WANT RIHANNA AND HASSAN,quot;.

Many of the pop star fans simply wrote snakes in the comments section.

After receiving hate, Nicole clarified the rumors by denying that she had met Hassan.

‘Wow, being accused of breaking the relationship and committing to someone I've never met is quite extreme. Don't believe everything you read in some strange post. "

That was when some of the singer's followers came to his rescue.

He commented: "They are making us look bad,quot; Rihanna is not proud of you. It's crazy how fake stories are believed today. Everyone needs to leave this woman alone. "

Another added: "I'm sorry you have to go through this lady." I sincerely hope you recover your peace and privacy. "

This fan gave him an advice that said: ‘Turn off your comments. People will continue to think that this publication was real. "

As of now, Nicole's profile remains public.



