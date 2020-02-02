Winners of the Super Bowl MVP: Who has won the most prize in NFL history?

In Super Bowl history, only five players have received the Most Valuable Player award in the game more than once, and they are all quarterbacks. In fact, quarterbacks have won the prize 28 times.
Tom Brady of the Patriots (four MVP Super Bowl awards), of course, is on the list of players with multiple MVP Super Bowl awards, along with Bart Starr (2), Terry Bradshaw (2), Joe Montana (3) and Eli Manning (2). Brady broke a tie with Montana when he won his fourth MVP award in Super Bowl 51.
The prize has been won by the quarterback of the winning team in nine of the last 12 seasons. The three not QB in the last 12 years? That would be the Steelers 'wide receiver, Santonio Holmes, the Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith, the Broncos linebacker Von Miller and the Patriots' wide receiver Julian Edelman.
Here is a list of all the players that win the Super Bowl MVP:
Super Bowl MVP
|Year
|Super bowl
|MVP
|Equipment
|Pos
|1967
|I
|Bart Starr
|Packers
|QB
|1968
|II
|Bart Starr (2)
|Packers
|QB
|1969
|III
|Joe Namath
|Jets
|QB
|1970
|IV
|Len Dawson
|Bosses
|QB
|1971
|V
|Chuck howley
|Cowboys
|LB
|1972
|SAW
|Roger Staubach
|Cowboys
|QB
|1973
|VII
|Jake scott
|Dolphins
|S
|1974
|VIII
|Larry Csonka
|Dolphins
|RB
|1975
|IX
|Franco Harris
|Steelers
|RB
|1976
|X
|Lynn Swann
|Steelers
|Wr
|1977
|XI
|Fred Biletnikoff
|Muggers
|Wr
|1978
|XII
|Harvey Martin / Randy White
|Cowboys
|DE / DT
|1979
|XIII
|Terry Bradshaw
|Steelers
|QB
|1980
|XIV
|Terry Bradshaw (2)
|Steelers
|QB
|nineteen eighty one
|XV
|Jim Plunkett
|Muggers
|QB
|1982
|XVI
|Joe Montana
|49ers
|QB
|1983
|XVII
|John Riggins
|Red Skins
|RB
|1984
|XVIII
|Marcus Allen
|Muggers
|RB
|1985
|XIX
|Joe Montana (2)
|49ers
|QB
|1986
|XX
|Richard Dent
|Bears
|Delaware
|1987
|XXI
|Phil Simms
|Giants
|QB
|1988
|XXII
|Doug Williams
|Red Skins
|QB
|1989
|XXIII
|Jerry rice
|49ers
|Wr
|1990
|XXIV
|Joe Montana (3)
|49ers
|QB
|1991
|XXV
|Ottis Anderson
|Giants
|RB
|1992
|XXVI
|Mark Rypien
|Red Skins
|QB
|1993
|XXVII
|Troy Aikman
|Cowboys
|QB
|1994
|XXVIII
|Emmitt Smith
|Cowboys
|RB
|nineteen ninety five
|XXIX
|Steve Young
|49ers
|QB
|nineteen ninety six
|XXX
|Larry brown
|Cowboys
|CB
|1997
|XXXI
|Desmond Howard
|Packers
|KR / PR
|1998
|XXXII
|Terrell Davis
|Broncos
|RB
|1999
|XXXIII
|John elway
|Broncos
|QB
|2000
|XXXIV
|Kurt Warner
|Rams
|QB
|2001
|XXXV
|Ray lewis
|Crows
|LB
|2002
|XXXVI
|Tom brady
|Patriots
|QB
|2003
|XXXVII
|Dexter Jackson
|Buccaneers
|S
|2004
|XXXVIII
|Tom Brady (2)
|Patriots
|QB
|2005
|XXXIX
|Deion branch
|Patriots
|Wr
|2006
|SG
|Hines neighborhood
|Steelers
|Wr
|2007
|XLI
|Peyton Manning
|Ponies
|QB
|2008
|XLII
|Eli Manning
|Giants
|QB
|2009
|XLIII
|Santonio Holmes
|Steelers
|Wr
|2010
|XLIV
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|QB
|2011
|XLV
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|QB
|2012
|XLVI
|Eli Manning (2)
|Giants
|QB
|2013
|XLVII
|Joe Flacco
|Crows
|QB
|2014
|XLVIII
|Malcolm Smith
|Seahawks
|LB
|2015
|XLIX
|Tom Brady (3)
|Patriots
|QB
|2016
|L
|Von Miller
|Broncos
|LB
|2017
|LI
|Tom Brady (4)
|Patriots
|QB
|2018
|LII
|Nick Foles
|Eagles
|QB
|2019
|LIII
|Julian Edelman
|Patriots
|Wr
