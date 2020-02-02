Winners of the Super Bowl MVP: Who has won the most prize in NFL history?

%MINIFYHTMLc9507e98e4c7edf630cd9c7c460d404b11% %MINIFYHTMLc9507e98e4c7edf630cd9c7c460d404b12%

In Super Bowl history, only five players have received the Most Valuable Player award in the game more than once, and they are all quarterbacks. In fact, quarterbacks have won the prize 28 times.

Tom Brady of the Patriots (four MVP Super Bowl awards), of course, is on the list of players with multiple MVP Super Bowl awards, along with Bart Starr (2), Terry Bradshaw (2), Joe Montana (3) and Eli Manning (2). Brady broke a tie with Montana when he won his fourth MVP award in Super Bowl 51.

The prize has been won by the quarterback of the winning team in nine of the last 12 seasons. The three not QB in the last 12 years? That would be the Steelers 'wide receiver, Santonio Holmes, the Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith, the Broncos linebacker Von Miller and the Patriots' wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Year Super bowl MVP Equipment Pos 1967 I Bart Starr Packers QB 1968 II Bart Starr (2) Packers QB 1969 III Joe Namath Jets QB 1970 IV Len Dawson Bosses QB 1971 V Chuck howley Cowboys LB 1972 SAW Roger Staubach Cowboys QB 1973 VII Jake scott Dolphins S 1974 VIII Larry Csonka Dolphins RB 1975 IX Franco Harris Steelers RB 1976 X Lynn Swann Steelers Wr 1977 XI Fred Biletnikoff Muggers Wr 1978 XII Harvey Martin / Randy White Cowboys DE / DT 1979 XIII Terry Bradshaw Steelers QB 1980 XIV Terry Bradshaw (2) Steelers QB nineteen eighty one XV Jim Plunkett Muggers QB 1982 XVI Joe Montana 49ers QB 1983 XVII John Riggins Red Skins RB 1984 XVIII Marcus Allen Muggers RB 1985 XIX Joe Montana (2) 49ers QB 1986 XX Richard Dent Bears Delaware 1987 XXI Phil Simms Giants QB 1988 XXII Doug Williams Red Skins QB 1989 XXIII Jerry rice 49ers Wr 1990 XXIV Joe Montana (3) 49ers QB 1991 XXV Ottis Anderson Giants RB 1992 XXVI Mark Rypien Red Skins QB 1993 XXVII Troy Aikman Cowboys QB 1994 XXVIII Emmitt Smith Cowboys RB nineteen ninety five XXIX Steve Young 49ers QB nineteen ninety six XXX Larry brown Cowboys CB 1997 XXXI Desmond Howard Packers KR / PR 1998 XXXII Terrell Davis Broncos RB 1999 XXXIII John elway Broncos QB 2000 XXXIV Kurt Warner Rams QB 2001 XXXV Ray lewis Crows LB 2002 XXXVI Tom brady Patriots QB 2003 XXXVII Dexter Jackson Buccaneers S 2004 XXXVIII Tom Brady (2) Patriots QB 2005 XXXIX Deion branch Patriots Wr 2006 SG Hines neighborhood Steelers Wr 2007 XLI Peyton Manning Ponies QB 2008 XLII Eli Manning Giants QB 2009 XLIII Santonio Holmes Steelers Wr 2010 XLIV Drew Brees Saints QB 2011 XLV Aaron Rodgers Packers QB 2012 XLVI Eli Manning (2) Giants QB 2013 XLVII Joe Flacco Crows QB 2014 XLVIII Malcolm Smith Seahawks LB 2015 XLIX Tom Brady (3) Patriots QB 2016 L Von Miller Broncos LB 2017 LI Tom Brady (4) Patriots QB 2018 LII Nick Foles Eagles QB 2019 LIII Julian Edelman Patriots Wr

