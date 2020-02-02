Winners of the 65th Amazon Filmfare 2020 Prize Technicians and Short Films

The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards is just around the corner and this year, as never before, it will take place outside the city of Maximum. Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 will be held at Assam, but that is not the only thing that Filmfare is breaking with tradition. To recognize the incessant work of the technicians, Filmfare awarded them separately from the main awards at a special event held today. The fundraiser made many of the members of list A participate in the event to encourage the winners of the technical awards. Whether Uri: The Surgical Strike, War or Gully Boy, the best technicians of the best of the best of 2019 were awarded tonight. The winners of the Short Film Award were also announced at the event. Check out who took the Black Lady home …
Best background score
Gully Boy – Karsh Kale and the Salvage audio collective
Best choreography
Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank) – Rowing D & # 39; Souza
Best photography
Gully Boy – Jay Oza
Best action
War – Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus
Best costume
Sonchiriya – Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir
BEST EDITION
Uri: The Surgical Strike – Shivkumar V Panicker
Best production design
Gully Boy – Suzanne Caplan Merwanji
Best sound design
Uri: The Surgical Strike – Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal
Best vfx
Guerra – Sherry Bharda and Vishal Anand for YFX
Winners of the short film award
Best Short Film (fiction)
Bebaak
Director: Shazia Iqbal
Best actor (male) in a short film
Rajesh Sharma (Tindey)
Best actor (female) in a short film
Sarah Hashmi (Bebaak)
Best Short Film (Nonfiction)
Village of a lesser god
Director: Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
People & # 39; s Choice Award for Best Short Film
Deshi
Special prize
30 years of exceptional contribution to Bollywood fashion
Malishra Manish