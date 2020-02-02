Winners of the 65th Amazon Filmfare 2020 Prize Technicians and Short Films

The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards is just around the corner and this year, as never before, it will take place outside the city of Maximum. Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 will be held at Assam, but that is not the only thing that Filmfare is breaking with tradition. To recognize the incessant work of the technicians, Filmfare awarded them separately from the main awards at a special event held today. The fundraiser made many of the members of list A participate in the event to encourage the winners of the technical awards. Whether Uri: The Surgical Strike, War or Gully Boy, the best technicians of the best of the best of 2019 were awarded tonight. The winners of the Short Film Award were also announced at the event. Check out who took the Black Lady home …

Best background score

Gully Boy – Karsh Kale and the Salvage audio collective

Best choreography

Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank) – Rowing D & # 39; Souza

Best photography

Gully Boy – Jay Oza

Best action

War – Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus

Best costume

Sonchiriya – Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir

BEST EDITION

Uri: The Surgical Strike – Shivkumar V Panicker

Best production design

Gully Boy – Suzanne Caplan Merwanji

Best sound design

Uri: The Surgical Strike – Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal

Best vfx

Guerra – Sherry Bharda and Vishal Anand for YFX

Winners of the short film award

Best Short Film (fiction)

Bebaak

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Best actor (male) in a short film

Rajesh Sharma (Tindey)

Best actor (female) in a short film

Sarah Hashmi (Bebaak)

Best Short Film (Nonfiction)

Village of a lesser god

Director: Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

People & # 39; s Choice Award for Best Short Film

Deshi

Special prize

30 years of exceptional contribution to Bollywood fashion

Malishra Manish