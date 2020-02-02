Willie Mullins on target with Asterion Forlonge | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML65c4a251bfcb79ea2cac8d5770ea0e4511% %MINIFYHTML65c4a251bfcb79ea2cac8d5770ea0e4512%





Danny Mullins and Asterion Forlonge attack in Leopardstown

Asterion Forlonge shortened the opening company gap to Grade One class with little fuss to achieve total success in the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle game in Leopardstown.

The six-year-old made his debut on the smallest obstacles in Thurles in November after an absence of 648 days, but the position of Willie Mullins was prepared for the challenge.

Danny Mullins led Asterion Forlonge (4-1) to the front from the fall of the flag and was closely chased by the Easywork trained by Gordon Elliott until the end, until he found more in the race until the end.

Pulling the board toward the line, Asterion Forlonge forged nine and a half long distances from favorite 5-4 to remain undefeated. Mt Leinster, also from the courtyard of Mullins, was third.

Mullins said: "I was surprised and I am delighted. I had it like a horse two miles six or three miles.

"The last day he won in Naas was a kilometer and seven. I had a three-mile horse in Cork and was beaten, so I said to myself, & # 39; now I have this guy in the wrong race in two & # 39 ;.

"It seems like I'm wrong and he's two miles. He has a huge cruising speed and I said to Danny, & # 39; get out and run, you're not doing it for the other two, you're doing it for yourself, so try get the right fractions & # 39 ;.

"It's never fast at home, but it obviously covers a lot of land and can keep that gallop for two miles at full speed."

"It looked like it could be a Supreme horse (Obstacle of the Novices) and that was the furthest thing from my mind three weeks ago."

"We'll see what happens. I think this guy can stay, I think it's easy enough to handle. I always had him as a spectator."

"If the owner has something else for the Supreme, we can talk about it."

The winning driver said: "It was a good performance. We galloped and picked up well on the straight."

"To be fair to Dermot (Keeling), who takes care of him and used to take care of champagne fever, he said it reminded him of champagne fever.

"We will have to take a step forward to reach its level, but that was good and we hope it will continue to improve."