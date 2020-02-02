Wilder vs Fury 2: Shopping to feed Tyson Fury | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML2710e0debdcda5d3c62c7873b5b4261711% %MINIFYHTML2710e0debdcda5d3c62c7873b5b4261712%

Fury faced Wilder face to face before his rematch

A weekly store? Nowhere close enough. Tyson Fury's personal chef goes to the supermarket four times a day to fuel his challenge for the world heavyweight championship.

Fury will face Deontay Wilder for the WBC title in Las Vegas on February 22, and Sky Sports spoke with his nutritionist and chef, George Lockhart, while pushing a cart through the supermarket to buy his daily products.

A curry every day (yes, really) is giving Fury the energy to fight Wilder again …

What are Fury's basic meals during camp?

He likes a fruit bowl. I will give you Greek yogurt with many berries in the morning. Berries have antioxidants that help with recovery. Breakfast

Every day he has at least one salmon for Omega-3. I want everything to be anti-inflammatory. lunch

I cook a lot of curries for him. He usually has something with turmeric. He has a curry per day. I introduce red meat every two days. Red meat is nutritionally dense but it takes a long time to break down. Dinner

Does Fury order a cheat meal?

There should be no reason to even want to cheat. People think that healthy food is not tasty. But he's not hungry, he doesn't crave anything because he has a diverse diet. It has dark chocolate, honey, sweets and spices, salts; Your palate gets everything you want.

Does he enjoy your food?

Every day I try to give Tyson a diverse food group. He has a different kind of meat with each meal. From what I heard in other camps, he ate chicken and rice. Now we make crazy meals.

He has had the same meal only twice in the whole camp, a jambalaya I made. He eats six times a day and, apart from that, has not had the same food twice.

There must be something he hates to eat …

I would never do something he doesn't like because I can find something similar in texture and taste that suits his palate. If he doesn't like something, he wouldn't eat it.

Is Fury disciplined with a diet?

There has been no problem. He has a strict regime and is perfect for the schedule. Wake up, eat, exercise, eat again, exercise, eat, exercise, eat again. The same every day.

Do you decide Fury meals around the type of training you do?

After a hard training session, I need to resupply your muscles for the next day so that your subsequent meals are bigger. If he does a really hard anaerobic exercise, I introduce carbohydrates later.

What do you hope to achieve with Fury?

My job is to increase performance, whether it's a heavyweight or a welterweight. The aim of a fighting camp is not to gain weight, it is to improve in the fight.

If you feed correctly, your performance will increase. If your performance increases, you will burn calories and lose weight. Many people do it the other way around: they extract calories to lose weight. But by taking away calories, I am taking away energy. Therefore, there is no way that performance can increase.

I'm also working with Isaac Lowe, who told me: & # 39; Friend, I'm eating more than ever and I'm lighter than ever & # 39 ;.

Are you focusing on Fury to lose weight?

Tyson's production is going up, so his weight is going down. But I don't want your weight to get too low because that would also mean losing muscle.

How is the mood in Fury's preparations?

The camp is amazing. These guys are amazing, they always have energy in the camp. Among the brothers and coaches of Tyson, it's a riot! Something always happens.