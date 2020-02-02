Why does Shakira, Jennifer Lopez perform in Super Bowl 54? Explaining the decision of the 2020 halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most watched concerts of the year, so choosing artists is not a light decision.

This year's halftime show, which will be headed by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, felt especially important. Last year, Rihanna made headlines by rejecting the part-time invitation in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, and the eventual Maroon 5 performance fell apart.

Jay-Z, who entered into a controversial partnership with the NFL in 2019, took over the decision of the halftime show, calling on Shakira and J-Lo to act.

Here is everything you need to know about why Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are the part-time artists of Super Bowl 54.

Why was Jay-Z associated with the NFL?

Jay-Z's agency, Roc Nation, announced a partnership with the NFL in August 2019. The announcement said that a "main component,quot; of Roc Nation's role would be to "nurture and strengthen the community through football and music. "and work with the,quot; Inspire Change "initiative, a social justice effort of the NFL and the Players Coalition.

The association generated criticism from many parties who believed that the association would be ineffective in advancing the declared causes of the initiative and represented a betrayal of Colin Kaepernick, who remains a free agent years after protesting against police brutality and racial inequality kneeling during the national anthem.

In addition to the negative reaction in the media and social networks, NFL players Eric Reid and Kenny Stills demonstrated against the association.

Shakira

Shakira is a Colombian pop singer who released her debut album in 1991, at age 13. He first came to fame in the Latin world singing in Spanish, but began using English with more force to gain a breakthrough in the United States. Four of his songs have reached the Top 10 of Billboard, with & # 39; Hips Don & # 39; t Lie & # 39; his only success number 1.

"The message (of my performance) will be & # 39; Listen, I'm a woman. I'm Latin. It wasn't easy for me to get where I am. And being in the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible," said the man from 42 years to 60 minutes. "That the dreams of a girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, were made of something that dreams are made of and I will be there, giving my all."

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is a singer and pop actress from New York. Her first lead single, "If You Had My Love,quot; of 2009, was a number 1 hit. She has had three more hits since then, along with six other top 10 songs.

"We are both on the moon and we want to take our brand of what we do, our music, our celebration and our culture to that stage for 15 minutes," Lopez said in September, for Us Weekly. "It will be amazing, it will be a good time and that is my goal: have a good time and make sure everyone else has a good time."

Who else will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020?

No "surprise,quot; guests have been announced for this year's halftime show, but that shouldn't stop us from guessing.

Pitbull, also known as Mr. 305, is an obvious option to make an appearance at some point during the game. In what capacity, who can say?

Other artists who offered as bets to appear during the halftime show are Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, his Latin superstars Enrique Iglesias, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin, as well as Rihanna, Will Smith and DJ Khaled.

What time is the Super Bowl 54 halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show is likely to start shortly after 8 p.m. ET. The game itself begins at approximately 6:30, so the first half must end about 90 minutes later.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl part-time shows are typically Between 12 and 14 minutes. According to Billboard, the acting time will be roughly divided between Lopez and Shakira.

Are part-time Super Bowl artists paid?

No. The NFL covers the costs of the presentation, but offers no compensation to artists beyond that. Advertising is enough incentive.

The production cost of the program has been estimated at up to $ 10 million, and the program leads to an increase in sales and the transmission of numbers for artists. Maroon 5 had a 434 percent increase in sales on the day of its halftime show last year, Billboard reported, which was a smaller increase than the artists of the previous two years: Justin Timberlake's sales increased by 534 percent in 2018, and Lady Gaga received a boost of more than 1,000 percent on Super Bowl day in 2017.

