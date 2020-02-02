Why do people protest in Lebanon? The | Start here | Middle East

People in Lebanon have refused to end their protests even though a new government was announced.

Many say they are tired of corruption and an endless economic crisis.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab created a new cabinet that, according to him, is made up of technocrats without political affiliations.

But many protesters say that is not the case and they are demanding a review of the political system in Lebanon.