Demi Lovato, the pop singer and former Disney Channel star, will perform the most watched national anthem of the year before the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Lovato version will also have a lot of money, since betting on the duration of the national anthem is one of the most popular Super Bowl bets every season. Gladys Knight sang the "Star-Spangled Banner,quot; before Super Bowl 53 in 2019 with a performance that lasted 2:01.

Super Bowl 54 will air nationally on Fox and the national anthem will be televised before the start of the game on February 2. The festivities and the game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Here's everything you need to know about the national anthem of Super Bowl 54, including the full list of singers throughout the game's history and the odds of high / low bets.

Who sings the national anthem in Super Bowl 2020?

Demi Lovato is this year's Super Bowl national anthem singer. Lovato, 27, rose to fame as a tennager starring in "Camp Rock,quot; on Disney Channel. He has released six albums, most recently "Tell Me You Love Me,quot; of 2017, which became platinum. Lovato's famous singles include "Heart Attack,quot;, "Cool for the Summer,quot; and "Sorry Not Sorry,quot;, the last of which reached number 6 on the Billboard charts. He has also fought addiction in recent years.

Christine Sun Kim will sign the national anthem.

National anthem of the Super Bowl over-under

The infamous bet of the national Super Bowl anthem above-below the bet is approximately two minutes, more or less a few seconds, depending on the company that provides the odds.

Betting the over-under on the national Super Bowl anthem is one of the most popular bets of the biggest American sporting event of the year. Last season's hymn singer Gladys Knight barely passed the line, completing her performance at 2:01. With gentleman six of the previous 11 The hymns have passed more than two minutes.

Commercial | Part time | Broadcast | National anthem

What time does Super Bowl 54 start?

Super Bowl 54 is Sunday, February 2, with the scheduled start at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fox, who owns the rights to broadcast the game, will start his live coverage before the game at 1 p.m. ET continues through the initial kick.

Part time artists of the Super Bowl 2020

Shakira and Jennifer López lead the part-time show of Super Bowl 54. Combined, Latin pop stars have sold more than 300 million records worldwide, but neither has performed during the Super part-time show Bowl in their careers.

Five worst performances | Five best performances

What is the national anthem of the United States of America?

The national anthem of the United States of America is the "Star-Spangled Banner,quot; by Francis Scott Key, written in 1814.

