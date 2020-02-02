Home Sports Who sings the national anthem in Super Bowl 2020?

Who sings the national anthem in Super Bowl 2020?

Demi Lovato, the pop singer and former Disney Channel star, will perform the most watched national anthem of the year before the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Lovato version will also have a lot of money, since betting on the duration of the national anthem is one of the most popular Super Bowl bets every season. Gladys Knight sang the "Star-Spangled Banner,quot; before Super Bowl 53 in 2019 with a performance that lasted 2:01.

Super Bowl 54 will air nationally on Fox and the national anthem will be televised before the start of the game on February 2. The festivities and the game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Here's everything you need to know about the national anthem of Super Bowl 54, including the full list of singers throughout the game's history and the odds of high / low bets.

MORE: The Best and Worst National Super Bowl Anthems

Who sings the national anthem in Super Bowl 2020?

Demi Lovato is this year's Super Bowl national anthem singer. Lovato, 27, rose to fame as a tennager starring in "Camp Rock,quot; on Disney Channel. He has released six albums, most recently "Tell Me You Love Me,quot; of 2017, which became platinum. Lovato's famous singles include "Heart Attack,quot;, "Cool for the Summer,quot; and "Sorry Not Sorry,quot;, the last of which reached number 6 on the Billboard charts. He has also fought addiction in recent years.

Christine Sun Kim will sign the national anthem.

National anthem of the Super Bowl over-under

The infamous bet of the national Super Bowl anthem above-below the bet is approximately two minutes, more or less a few seconds, depending on the company that provides the odds.

Betting the over-under on the national Super Bowl anthem is one of the most popular bets of the biggest American sporting event of the year. Last season's hymn singer Gladys Knight barely passed the line, completing her performance at 2:01. With gentleman six of the previous 11 The hymns have passed more than two minutes.

What time does Super Bowl 54 start?

Super Bowl 54 is Sunday, February 2, with the scheduled start at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fox, who owns the rights to broadcast the game, will start his live coverage before the game at 1 p.m. ET continues through the initial kick.

Part time artists of the Super Bowl 2020

Shakira and Jennifer López lead the part-time show of Super Bowl 54. Combined, Latin pop stars have sold more than 300 million records worldwide, but neither has performed during the Super part-time show Bowl in their careers.

What is the national anthem of the United States of America?

The national anthem of the United States of America is the "Star-Spangled Banner,quot; by Francis Scott Key, written in 1814.

History of Super Bowl National Anthem Singers

Super bowl Year Interpreter (s)
I 1967 The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band and the UCLA Choir
II 1968 Tiger Marching Band of Grambling State University
III 1969 Lloyd Geisler of the Washington National Symphony Orchestra
IV 1970 AL Hirt
V 1971 Tommy Loy
SAW 1972 Coral of the US Air Force Academy UU.
VII 1973 Little Angels Children & # 39; s Choir of Holy Angels Church in Chicago
VIII 1974 Charley's pride
IX 1975 Tiger Marching Band of Grambling State University
X 1976 Tom Sullivan
XI 1977 None (Vikki Carr sang "America the Beautiful,quot;)
XII 1978 Phyllis Kell of the University of Louisiana in Monroe
XIII 1979 Colgate Thirteen
XIV 1980 Cheryl Ladd
XV nineteen eighty one Helen O & # 39; Connell
XVI 1982 Diana Ross
XVII 1983 Leslie Easterbrook
XVIII 1984 Barry Manilow
XIX 1985 San Francisco Children's Choir, San Francisco Girls Choir, Piedmont Boys Choir and San Francisco Boys Choir
XX 1986 Wynston Marsalis
XXI 1987 Neil Diamond
XXII 1988 Herb Alpert
XXIII 1989 Billy Joel
XXIV 1990 Aaron Neville
XXV 1991 Whitney Houston with the Florida Orchestra
XXVI 1992 Harry Connick, Jr.
XXVII 1993 Garth brooks
XXVIII 1994 Natalie Cole
XXIX nineteen ninety five Kathie Lee Gifford
XXX nineteen ninety six Vanessa L. Williams
XXXI 1997 Luther Vandross
XXXII 1998 Jewel
XXXIII 1999 Cher
XXXIV 2000 Faith hill
XXXV 2001 alley boys
XXXVI 2002 Mariah Carey
XXXVII 2003 Dixie Chicks
XXXVIII 2004 Beyoncé
XXXIX 2005 Trumpets of the US Army Herald UU. And the choirs of the US Military Academy. UU., The U.S. Naval Academy UU., The U.S. Air Force Academy UU. And the US Coast Guard Academy. UU.
SG 2006 Aaron Neville, Arethra Franklin and Dr. John
XLI 2007 Billy Joel
XLII 2008 Jordin Sparks
XLIII 2009 Jennifer Hudson
XLIV 2010 Carrie Underwood
XLV 2011 Cristina Aguilera
XLVI 2012 Kelly Clarkson
XLVII 2013 Alicia Keys
XLVIII 2014 Renée Fleming
XLIX 2015 Idina Menzel
fifty 2016 Lady Gaga
LI 2017 Luke Bryan
LII 2018 P! Nk
LIII 2019 Gladys knight
LIV 2020 Demi lovato

