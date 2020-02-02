Who is the fastest player in the NFL? Tyreek Hill has serious competition in Super Bowl 54

The speed kills.

If there is something we will see a lot on Super Bowl Sunday, apart from bad ads and points, it is speed. Both the Chiefs and the 49ers have a lot, and it comes in different forms.

All blurry eyes will be fixed on the explosiveness of a few rapids, Quick guys, led primarily by the Kansas City catcher, Tyreek Hill. Hill is known for his ridiculous speed, but he will have some margin competition in Super Bowl 54, both on his own and by the opposition.

Who is the fastest player in the NFL?

Who is the real "cheetah,quot;? There is a debate at the top.

Hill, announced as one of the fastest in the NFL, tried to secure the nickname a few years ago. He met the resistance of 49ers runner Matt "The Cheetah,quot; Breida.

This year, Breida took home the cheetah honors, achieving the fastest game in the 2019 season with his 83-yard touchdown against the Browns in Week 5. Breida reached a top speed of 22.30 mph by Next Gen statistics of the NFL.

But if the 40-yard run is a purer speed indicator for you, that number is in debate. The NFL moved to the electronic timing of the 40-yard race in 1999, which means that the hand times of previous years were debatable. Since 1999, Bengals catcher John Ross set the fastest mark in the 40s, registering 4.22 seconds of 40 yards in the 2017 NFL Combine. That number barely surpassed former runner Chris Johnson, who set the mark at 4.24 in 2008.

49ers catcher Marquise Goodwin, 4.27 of 40 yards in the 2017 NFL Combine is also among the fastest brands for active players.

There is still a gray area there, too, considering Baltimore's rapid and profound threat, Marquise "Hollywood,quot; Brown did not run in either the NFL Combine 2019 or Pro Oklahoma Day, as she was rehabilitating herself from foot surgery, and some believe that Brown would be the fastest player in the NFL today, both for the speed of the game day and for the 40-yard run time.

The 10 fastest NFL players in 2019 (mph)

These are the 10 fastest races of the 2019 NFL season (through the statistics of the next NFL generation):

Player Equipment Speed ​​(mph) Play event Matt Breida 49ers 22.3 TD 83 yards by land Cordarrelle Patterson Bears 22.23 46-yard rush Brandon Wilson Bengals 22.03 92-yard kickback TD Nick Chubb Brown 21.95 TD 88 yards by land Christian McCaffrey Panthers 21.95 84 yard TD Saquon Barkley Giants 21.89 TD 68 yards by land Mecole Hardman Bosses 21.87 TD receiving 63 yards Darren Waller Muggers 21.76 75 yard reception TD Saquon Barkley Giants 21.76 59-yard rush Mecole Hardman Bosses 21.74 83 yard reception TD

Interestingly, the only Chiefs player in the top 10 among the fastest speed on a play this season is Mecole Hardman. Sammy Watkins also appears on the list, in the top 20.

Hill does not appear on the official list, but appears otherwise.

In a Week 9 victory over the Vikings, KC rider Damien Williams scored in a 91-yard touchdown run. It is rarely someone other that the scorer who gets the headlines in a touchdown, but even with Williams' five-yard lead, Hill caught him, and he passed it, on the play, showing his signature speed.

Hill reached a top speed of 22.64 mph on the play, which would be the second highest on the list behind Breida's TD race.

Top 10 fastest 40 times (active NFL players)

And here are the 10 times faster 40 times by active NFL players, registered during the NFL Combine or on a Pro Day:

Player Equipment 40 yard run time Year Position John Ross Bengals 4.22 2017 Wr Marquise Goodwin 49ers 4.27 2019 Wr Curtis Samuel Panthers 4.31 2017 Wr Andy Isabella Cardinals 4.31 2019 Wr Parris Campbell Ponies 4.31 2019 Wr Bring Waynes Vikings 4.31 2015 CB Will fuller Jeans 4.32 2018 Wr Donte jackson Panthers 4.32 2018 CB Parry Nickerson Jaguars 4.32 2018 CB Denzel ward Brown 4.32 2018 CB

Some players, such as Hill and Mostert, ran on their respective University Pro Days and not in the NFL Combine. Hill ran a 4.29 reported on his Pro Day, while Mostert recorded a 4.32.

What is the 40th time of Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill did not participate in the 2016 NFL combine because of his arrest for domestic abuse. On Pro Day in western Alabama, Hill recorded a 4.29 40-yard run with a division of 2.51 and 20 yards.

What is the 40th time of Mecole Hardman?

Mecole Hardman is not far from Hill: in the 2019 NFL Combine, Hardman ran 4.33 40 yards, 0.4 seconds behind Hill's Pro Day time.

What is Raheem Mostert's 40th time?

Similar to Hill, Mostert was a high school athletic star; but if you judge for the 40-yard run, it's still not as fast as Hill. In Purdue & # 39; s Pro Day, Mostert ran a 4.32 40.

Who is the fastest player in the NFL?

There is a bit of debate around this. The NFL switched to electronic time tracking in 1999, so anything earlier is cloudy.

"Bullet,quot; Bob Hayes is the only NFL player in history to have an Olympic gold medal and a Super Bowl ring. As a member of the Cowboys, Hayes won Super Bowl 6.

In the 1964 Olympic Games, Hayes tied the world record in the 100-meter race to 10.06 seconds, and currently holds the 70-meter world world record. He is considered one of the fastest athletes in history, much less in the NFL world.

Of course, there is also the legend of Bo Jackson, who allegedly ran a 4.13 40-yard run in the 1986 NFL Combined. But, as happened before 1999, the follow-up time could be a bit murky. But who are we to doubt Bo?

Open receiver John Ross, recruited by the Bengals in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, had a speed of 4.22 40 yards in the Combine, the fastest sprint since 1999. He broke Chris Johnson's 40-yard record in that lapse. , which was established in 4.24.

Well, they are definitely faster than this guy.