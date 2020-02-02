Who is Kyle Shanahan? Meet the 49ers head coach

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will face Andy Reid and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. It is the first time in NFL history that the son of a Super Bowl winning coach (Mike Shanahan) will train In the championship game.

%MINIFYHTML5a524643b134715c808c1d0b15d3c53b11% %MINIFYHTML5a524643b134715c808c1d0b15d3c53b12%

After the first two seasons in San Francisco that resulted in a 10-22 record, Shanahan straightened the ship in its third year. Thanks in part to the return of a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers were 13-3 in the regular season and spent their first two playoff games against the Vikings (27-10) and the Packers (37-20). Known as an offensive guru, Shanahan led the 49ers to finish No. 4 in total offense (381.1 yards / game) and No. 2 finish in scoring offense (29.9 points / game) in the regular season.

Shanahan, 40, has the opportunity to become the third youngest Super Bowl winning coach after Mike Tomlin (36) and Jon Gruden (39).

MORE: Kyle Shanahan, the "family business,quot; and overcoming the perception of nepotism

Who is Kyle Shanahan? Facts about the 49ers coach

Shanahan's father, Mike, is a long-time college and NFL coach who led the Broncos to Super Bowl titles in 1997 and & # 39; 98. Kyle served as the Redskins offensive coordinator when Mike trained there from 2010 to 2013.

Shanahan served as the Falcons offensive coordinator when they led the NFL in scoring offense and went to the Super Bowl in 2016-2017.

He assumed the position of head coach of the 49ers on February 6, 2017.

He has gone 25-25 in his three seasons as head coach of the 49ers (counting the playoffs). However, in the games in which Jimmy Garoppolo has started, Shanahan's record is 23-5.

Kyle Shanahan's age: How old is the 49ers coach?

Shanahan, 40, is the second youngest coach in the NFL and one of four NFL head coaches under 41. Kliff Kingsbury of Arizona (40), Matt LaFleur of Green Bay (40) and Sean McVay of the Rams (34) are the others. .

When Chiefs coach Andy Reid (61) trained his first NFL game for the Eagles in 1999, Shanahan was 19 years old.

MORE: Ranking of the best 25 coaches without a championship

Kyle Shanahan's wife, children and family life

Shanahan has been married to his wife Mandy since 2005.

His father, Mike, was a long-time college and NFL coach. As head coach, he led the Broncos to the Super Bowl titles in 1997 and & # 39; 98, and also served as an offensive coordinator on the 49ers Super Bowl winning team in & # 39; 94. During his 38-year career as a coach, he served as head coach of the Raiders (1988- & # 39; 89), Broncos (1995-2008) and Redskins (2010 – & # 39; 13).

Mike Shanahan (left), Kyle Shanahan (d) https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/36/4e/mike-kyle-shanahan-012320-getty-ftr_1rddd0v1ign681scj5qqi0w674.jpg?t=-739836561,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Where is Kyle Shanahan from?

Shanahan was born in Minneapolis, but often moved as a child, since his father's coach career took him across the country. He began his high school career in the Bay Area when his father was a 49ers offensive coordinator, but he finished it in the Denver area after his father was named Broncos head coach.

Shanahan went to Duke with an American football scholarship, but as a freshman in a red shirt he transferred to the University of Texas at Austin, where he played as an open receiver. During his career at Longhorn (2001 – & # 39; 02), he caught 14 passes for 127 yards. Texas was 11-2 in both seasons, winning the Holiday Bowl and the Cotton Bowl, respectively. After graduating, Shanahan spent a year as a graduate assistant at UCLA.

Where else has Kyle Shanahan trained?

Shanahan had not been head coach at any level until he got the 49ers job in 2017. Prior to that, he had been the offensive coordinator of four different NFL teams: Texans (2008 – & # 39; 09), Redskins (& # 39; 10 – & # 39; 13), Brown (& # 39; 14) and falcons (& # 39; 15 – & # 39; 16). Shanahan started in the NFL in & # 39; 04, working as an offensive quality control coach under Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay. He then served as an open receiver coach (& # 39; 06) and quarterbacks coach (& # 39; 07) for the Texans. When he was named OC of the Texans, he became the youngest OC in the NFL at that time (29).

Shanahan finally left the Texans to serve as the offensive coordinator for the Redskins, where his father Mike was head coach. After the entire Redskins coaching staff was fired after the 2013 season, Shanahan joined the Browns as OC, but that relationship lasted only a year after Shanahan resigned due to pressure from the main office to start Johnny. Manziel He then joined the Falcons as OC, helping to take them to the Super Bowl in 2016. Atlanta had the total offense number 2 (415.8 yards / game) and the offense scoring number 1 (33.8 points / game) in the NFL that season.

Kyle Shanahan salary with the 49ers

Shanahan signed a six-year, $ 21 million contract with the 49ers in 2017, giving him an average annual salary of $ 3.5 million. Reportedly, there are incentives in his agreement that could increase his total earnings.

History of the 49ers head coach

Shanahan is the 20th head coach in the history of the 49ers. He replaced Chip Kelly, who was 2-14 in his only season in San Francisco.

San Francisco has won five Super Bowls, with Bill Walsh leading the first three (1981, & # 39; 84, & # 39; 88) and George Seifert winning the other two (& # 39; 89, & # 39; 94). Jim Harbaugh (2012) is the only other 49ers coach who led the team to the Super Bowl. Joining those three, Shanahan became the fourth 49ers head coach to win the NFL Sporting News Coach of the Year award in 2019.