Who are the backup QBs of the 49ers and Chiefs for Super Bowl 54?

There is an old saying in NFL circles that the substitute quarterback is the most popular type in the city, but if a second-row QB is forced into action in the Super Bowl, there is no grace period : must produce. As the Chiefs and 49ers prepare for Super Bowl 54, neither fan base wants to think about the possibility of Patrick Mahomes or Jimmy Garoppolo getting hurt, but considering that both have suffered serious knee injuries In the past two years, it is worth knowing who your respective backups are.

Both the Chiefs 'and the 49ers' back-up QBs have started for their teams in the last two seasons, and both performed admirably when requested. While neither has the talent of Mahomes or Garoppolo, both have been demonstrated at the NFL level. Let's take a closer look at the two most important backups of Super Bowl 54.

Who is the substitute quarterback of the Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes is backed by 11-year NFL veteran Matt Moore. The 35-year-old interlocutor has started 32 games in his NFL career, including two this season when Mahomes was out with a dislocated right knee. Moore was 1-1 in those starts, defeating the Vikings and losing to the Packers. For his career, he is 16-16 as a starter, goes 7-6 with the Panthers, who originally hired him as a free agent outside the state of Oregon, and 8-9 with the Dolphins, where he spent seven seasons. His best season came with Miami in 2011 when he started 12 games, pitched for 2,497 yards and recorded 16 touchdowns (all of his career highs). For his career, he completed 60.1 percent of his passes and has a TD-INT ratio of 49:36.

Given that Moore was out of football in 2018, he performed well in his time as Chief Chief QB this year. Counting the game in which Mahomes was injured, Moore was 59 of 90 (65.6 percent) for 659 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers. The Chiefs scored 67 points in just over 10 quarters with Moore in the center.

Obviously, Moore doesn't have the strength of Mahomes' general arm or talent, but the Chiefs didn't change his offense with him as a quarterback much. They made fewer shots at the bottom of the field, but the overall run-pass ratio was almost the same. Clearly, coach Andy Reid relies on Moore to execute the offensive, and with the weapons received around him, he was able to do the job properly earlier this year.

Who is the 49ers substitute quarterback?

Jimmy Garoppolo is backed by Nick Mullens, 24, who is in his third season in the NFL. The non-sketched product of southern Mississippi started eight games for the 49ers in 2018, going 3-5. Sometimes he impressed, totaling 2,277 yards while completing 64.2 percent of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns. However, he also released 10 INT, at least one in all but two games. His two best performances came in his NFL debut, when he completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and no INT in a 34-3 victory over the Raiders, and in a Week 15 victory over the Seahawks, when he completed 20 of 29 passes for 275 yards, a TD and no INT.

At just 6-1, 210 pounds, Mullens isn't the ideal size to play QB in the NFL, but he makes up for it with the willingness to throw down the field, as evidenced by his 8.3 yards per attempt last year. He played in a single game this season, but did not attempt a pass. He beat former Iowa QB C.J. Beathard for the backup job in the preseason. Beathard started 10 games for San Francisco in 2017 and & # 39; 18, going 1-9 in those contests.

Mullens has the opportunity to be the second former South Miss QB to win a Super Bowl, joining Brett Favre.