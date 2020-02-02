When is the opening day 2020? Schedule, start times for the 30 MLB teams

%MINIFYHTML1004e6d8005e346f51ee7d4de2431a5011% %MINIFYHTML1004e6d8005e346f51ee7d4de2431a5012%

Happy (almost) opening day!

The 2020 season has a lot be at the height, after one of the most hectic seasons in recent memory: great signings of free agents, great drama, great layoffs in relation to the Astros sign theft scandal and much more.

So, it goes without saying that the 2020 season could be, in a word, great, especially with all the stories on the way. We watched a classic 2019 world series, with Anthony Rendon and the Nats beating the Astros in seven games. Now, the Nationals will have to defend their championship without Rendon, who signed with the Angels this offseason.

And, of course, there is the whole issue of signal theft that happened with the Astros. How will Houston recover, now under the watchful eye of Dusty Baker, in 2020? Will your talented core intensify and set aside the trap scandal, or will more questions be asked than answers?

Now that Super Bowl 54 is officially upon us, we can look forward to the clichés of spring training, meaningless exhibition games and, of course, Opening Day. Here you will find everything you need to know about one of the best sports days of the year.

When is MLB Opening Day 2020?

The MLB season begins on Thursday, March 26, with the first release of a couple of games scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

The 30 teams will be in action, for the third consecutive year each team starts its season the same day.

MLB opening day schedule

A complete list of games on the opening day is shaken as follows:

Game First Release (ET) National vs. Mets 1:10 p.m. Tigers against Indians 1:10 p.m. Royal vs. White socks 2:10 p.m. Puppies vs. Brewers 2:10 p.m. Yankees vs. Orioles 3:05 p.m. Red Sox vs Tiles 3:37 p.m. Twins against athletics 4:07 p.m. Rockies vs. Parents 4:10 p.m. Giants vs. Dodgers 4:10 p.m. Rangers vs. Sailors 4:10 p.m. Cardinals against reds 4:10 p.m. Phillies vs. Marlins 4:10 p.m. Pirates against Lightning 4:10 p.m. Angels vs. Astros 7:10 p.m. Braves against D-backs 10:10 p.m.

MLB Opening Day 2020 countdown

