When is the NFL Draft in 2020? Date, time, selection order, location, TV channels and updated simulated drafts

The NFL calendar keeps teams (and fans) busy. Once the postseason ends, the whole focus is on the NFL Draft.
This year, the draft begins on April 23 and, for the third consecutive year, is in a new location.
Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL Draft, which will air through multiple channels of ESPN and NFL Network.
MOCK DRAFT 2020:
Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys go on defense; Bucs, chargers go QB
Here is everything you need to know about the NFL Draft 2020, including time, location, TV schedule, draft order and the latest simulated draft of Sporting News.
When is the NFL Draft in 2020?
- Date: Thursday April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7)
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | ET noon (Saturday)
- television channel: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network
- Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL application
The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET with the first selection of the first round in Las Vegas. Only the first round takes place on Thursday; The second round begins on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET, followed immediately by the third round. The last four rounds begin at noon on Saturday, April 25.
For the second consecutive year, the seven rounds of the draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Where is the 2020 NFL Draft?
Las Vegas (technically, Paradise, Nevada) hosts its first NFL Draft in 2020, after being named the host city in December 2018. The main stage will be adjacent to the Caesar & # 39; s Palace hotel, and the red carpet He will be at the Bellagio Hotel.
With the Raiders moving to the city of sin in the fall, Las Vegas is a logical choice for the draft, which will theoretically help generate hype in the city and help establish a football culture.
"We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable one-week soccer celebration for our fans, prospects and incoming partners," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the statement. announcing that Las Vegas would host the draft.
"The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help organize the 2020 NFL Draft," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in the announcement.
Below are the previous locations of the NFL Draft.
|Drought
|Location
|City
|1936
|Ritz-Carlton
|Philadelphia
|1937
|Lincoln Hotel
|NY
|1938
|Sherman Hotel
|Chicago
|1939
|New Yorker Hotel
|NY
|1940
|Schroeder Hotel
|Milwaukee
|1941
|Willard Hotel
|Washington DC
|1942-44
|Palmer House
|Chicago
|(1945-47
|Commodore Hotel
|NY
|1948
|Fort Pitt Hotel
|Pittsburgh
|1949-50
|Hotel Bellevue-Stratford
|Philadelphia
|1951
|Blackstone Hotel
|Chicago
|1952
|Statler Hotel
|NY
|1953-54
|Hotel Bellevue-Stratford
|Philadelphia
|1955
|Warwick Hotel
|NY
|1956
|Hotel Bellevue-Stratford (rounds 1-3)
|Philadelphia
|Ambassador Hotel (rounds 4-30)
|the Angels
|1957
|Warwick Hotel (rounds 1-4)
|Philadelphia
|Hotel Bellevue-Stratford (rounds 5-30)
|Philadelphia
|1958-61
|Warwick Hotel
|Philadelphia
|1962-64
|Sheraton Hotel
|Chicago
|1965-66
|Summit Hotel
|NY
|1967
|Gotham Hotel
|NY
|1968-71
|Belmont Plaza Hotel
|NY
|1972
|Essex house
|NY
|1973-74
|Americana Hotel
|NY
|1975
|Hilton Hotel
|NY
|1976-78
|Roosevelt Hotel
|NY
|1979
|Waldorf
|NY
|1980-83
|Sheraton Hotel
|NY
|1984-85
|Omni Park Central Hotel
|NY
|1986-94
|Marriott Marquis
|NY
|1995-04
|Theater in Madison Square Garden
|NY
|2005
|Jacob Javits Convention Center
|NY
|2006-14
|Radio City Music Hall
|NY
|2015-16
|Auditorium Theater at Roosevelt University
|Chicago
|2017
|Benjamin Franklin Parkway
|Philadelphia
|2018
|AT,amp;T Stadium
|Dallas
|2019
|Low broadway
|Nashville
What time does the NFL Draft begin?
The start time of the 2020 NFL Draft is at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. That night, the entire first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be played, but only the first round.
The start time of the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft is at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Round 3 of the NFL Draft will also be played on Friday night. The start time for Saturday's coverage of the NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 4-7, is ET noon.
|Day
|Rounds
|Start time
|Thursday
|Round 1
|8 p.m. ET
|Friday
|Rounds 2-3
|7 p.m. ET
|Saturday
|Rounds 4-7
|ET noon
On Thursday, teams have 10 minutes to make their selection. On Friday, they receive seven. For the next three rounds, the time limit is five minutes, and the final round puts the teams on a four-minute clock. If time runs out before a selection is made, the team does not lose its selection and can do so later, but the draft advances, so the next team could theoretically take the player that the previous team was considering.
That process and time means that the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night will last approximately three hours. Rounds 2-3 on Friday night will last approximately four hours, and rounds 4-7 on Saturday will last approximately six hours.
NFL Draft TV Schedule
ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast the NFL 2020 Draft, and each network will show seven rounds on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
During the first two nights, ABC, the main broadcaster of the draft, produces its own broadcast for the ABC audience, separated from ESPN and NFL Network. For the third consecutive year, ABC will simultaneously broadcast the ESPN presentation on day 3.
The NFL's primetime Draft coverage on ABC will be anchored by the ESPN "College GameDay,quot; team, and other ESPN and ABC personalities will be part of ABC's presentation. The broadcasts on ESPN and NFL Network will largely present the same analysis that those networks have used for years.
Below is a breakdown of the schedule for coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
|Round
|Day
|Start time
|TV channels
|Round 1
|Thursday
|8 p.m. ET
|ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
|Rounds 2-3
|Friday
|7 p.m. ET
|ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
|Rounds 4-7
|Saturday
|12 p.m. ET
|ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
NFL Draft Selection Order 2020
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Record
|one)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2-14
|two)
|Washington Redskins
|3-13
|3)
|Detroit Lions
|3-12-1
|4)
|New York Giants
|4-12
|5)
|Miami Dolphins
|5-11
|6)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-11
|7)
|Carolina Panthers
|5-11
|8)
|Arizona Cardinals
|5-10-1
|9)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6-10
|10)
|Cleveland Browns
|6-10
|eleven)
|New York Jets
|7-9
|12)
|Oakland Raiders
|7-9
|13)
|Indianapolis Colts
|7-9
|14)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7-9
|fifteen.
|Denver Broncos
|7-9
|sixteen.
|Atlanta Falcons
|7-9
|17)
|Dallas Cowboys
|8-8
|18)
|Miami Dolphins
|(via 8-8 Steelers)
|19)
|Oakland Raiders
|(through 8-8 bears)
|twenty)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|(via 9-7 Rams)
|twenty-one)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|9-7
|22)
|Buffalo Bills
|10-6
|2. 3)
|New England Patriots
|12-4
|24)
|New Orleans Saints
|13-3
|25)
|Minnesota Vikings
|10-6
|26)
|Miami Dolphins
|(through 10-6 Texans)
|27)
|Seattle Seahawks
|11-5
|28)
|Baltimore crows
|14-2
|29)
|Tennessee Titans
|9-7
|30)
|Green Bay Packers
|13-3
(The teams classified in the Pick Nos. 31-32 are in the Super Bowl).
The latest simulated draft of SN
|Collect
|Equipment
|Player, position, university
|one)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
|two)
|Washington Redskins
|Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio
|3)
|Detroit Lions
|Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio
|4)
|New York Giants
|Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
|5)
|Miami Dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|6)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
|7)
|Carolina Panthers
|Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
|8)
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
|9)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
|10)
|Cleveland Browns
|Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
|eleven)
|New York Jets
|Austin Jackson, OT, USC
|12)
|Oakland Raiders
|Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
|13)
|Indianapolis Colts
|CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
|14)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah
|fifteen.
|Denver Broncos
|Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
|sixteen.
|Atlanta Falcons
|K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU
|17)
|Dallas Cowboys
|Grant Delpit, S, LSU
|18)
|Miami Dolphins
|Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
|19)
|Oakland Raiders
|Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
|twenty)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
|twenty-one)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
|22)
|Buffalo Bills
|Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
|2. 3)
|New England Patriots
|Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma
|24)
|New Orleans Saints
|Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
|25)
|Minnesota Vikings
|Cameron Dantzler, CB, State of Mississippi
|26)
|Miami Dolphins
|Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
|27)
|Seattle Seahawks
|Tyler Biadasz, C / G, Wisconsin
|28)
|Baltimore crows
|Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
|29)
|Tennessee Titans
|Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
|30)
|Green Bay Packers
|Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado