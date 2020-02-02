When is the NFL Draft in 2020? Date, time, selection order, location, TV channels and updated simulated drafts

The NFL calendar keeps teams (and fans) busy. Once the postseason ends, the whole focus is on the NFL Draft.

This year, the draft begins on April 23 and, for the third consecutive year, is in a new location.

Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL Draft, which will air through multiple channels of ESPN and NFL Network.

Here is everything you need to know about the NFL Draft 2020, including time, location, TV schedule, draft order and the latest simulated draft of Sporting News.

When is the NFL Draft in 2020?

Date : Thursday April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7)

: Thursday April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7) Start time : 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | ET noon (Saturday)

: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | ET noon (Saturday) television channel : ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL application

The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET with the first selection of the first round in Las Vegas. Only the first round takes place on Thursday; The second round begins on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET, followed immediately by the third round. The last four rounds begin at noon on Saturday, April 25.

For the second consecutive year, the seven rounds of the draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Where is the 2020 NFL Draft?

Las Vegas (technically, Paradise, Nevada) hosts its first NFL Draft in 2020, after being named the host city in December 2018. The main stage will be adjacent to the Caesar & # 39; s Palace hotel, and the red carpet He will be at the Bellagio Hotel.

With the Raiders moving to the city of sin in the fall, Las Vegas is a logical choice for the draft, which will theoretically help generate hype in the city and help establish a football culture.

"We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable one-week soccer celebration for our fans, prospects and incoming partners," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the statement. announcing that Las Vegas would host the draft.

"The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help organize the 2020 NFL Draft," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in the announcement.

Below are the previous locations of the NFL Draft.

What time does the NFL Draft begin?

The start time of the 2020 NFL Draft is at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. That night, the entire first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be played, but only the first round.

The start time of the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft is at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Round 3 of the NFL Draft will also be played on Friday night. The start time for Saturday's coverage of the NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 4-7, is ET noon.

Day Rounds Start time Thursday Round 1 8 p.m. ET Friday Rounds 2-3 7 p.m. ET Saturday Rounds 4-7 ET noon

On Thursday, teams have 10 minutes to make their selection. On Friday, they receive seven. For the next three rounds, the time limit is five minutes, and the final round puts the teams on a four-minute clock. If time runs out before a selection is made, the team does not lose its selection and can do so later, but the draft advances, so the next team could theoretically take the player that the previous team was considering.

That process and time means that the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night will last approximately three hours. Rounds 2-3 on Friday night will last approximately four hours, and rounds 4-7 on Saturday will last approximately six hours.

NFL Draft TV Schedule

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast the NFL 2020 Draft, and each network will show seven rounds on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

During the first two nights, ABC, the main broadcaster of the draft, produces its own broadcast for the ABC audience, separated from ESPN and NFL Network. For the third consecutive year, ABC will simultaneously broadcast the ESPN presentation on day 3.

The NFL's primetime Draft coverage on ABC will be anchored by the ESPN "College GameDay,quot; team, and other ESPN and ABC personalities will be part of ABC's presentation. The broadcasts on ESPN and NFL Network will largely present the same analysis that those networks have used for years.

Below is a breakdown of the schedule for coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Round Day Start time TV channels Round 1 Thursday 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Rounds 2-3 Friday 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Rounds 4-7 Saturday 12 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

NFL Draft Selection Order 2020

Pick No. Equipment Record one) Cincinnati Bengals 2-14 two) Washington Redskins 3-13 3) Detroit Lions 3-12-1 4) New York Giants 4-12 5) Miami Dolphins 5-11 6) Los Angeles Chargers 5-11 7) Carolina Panthers 5-11 8) Arizona Cardinals 5-10-1 9) Jacksonville Jaguars 6-10 10) Cleveland Browns 6-10 eleven) New York Jets 7-9 12) Oakland Raiders 7-9 13) Indianapolis Colts 7-9 14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 fifteen. Denver Broncos 7-9 sixteen. Atlanta Falcons 7-9 17) Dallas Cowboys 8-8 18) Miami Dolphins (via 8-8 Steelers) 19) Oakland Raiders (through 8-8 bears) twenty) Jacksonville Jaguars (via 9-7 Rams) twenty-one) Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 22) Buffalo Bills 10-6 2. 3) New England Patriots 12-4 24) New Orleans Saints 13-3 25) Minnesota Vikings 10-6 26) Miami Dolphins (through 10-6 Texans) 27) Seattle Seahawks 11-5 28) Baltimore crows 14-2 29) Tennessee Titans 9-7 30) Green Bay Packers 13-3

(The teams classified in the Pick Nos. 31-32 are in the Super Bowl).

