When is Super Bowl 2021? Date, place, odds for Super Bowl 55

The NFL obviously has something for Florida. Which is not a surprise considering that the league chooses its locations for the Super Bowl partly according to the weather. Since the Super Bowl date always lands in early February, unless the host stadium has a roof, the northern locations are not the ideal options.

Then, a year after enjoying sunny and warm Miami, the NFL will head to Tampa equally sunny and warm for the Super Bowl in 2021.

Super Bowl 55, which will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, home of the Buccaneers, will crown the champion for the 2020 season. No team has played a Super Bowl at their local stadium, and considering the current odds of reaching and winning the Super Bowl in 2021, Tampa Bay is unlikely to become the first.

Below is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl in 2021, the 55th installment of what has become the largest sporting event in the United States.

When is Super Bowl 2021?

Date : Sunday, February 7, 2021

: Sunday, February 7, 2021 Start time : TBD

: TBD television channel: CBS

The 2021 edition will be the third Super Bowl played on February 7, the last day on the calendar for which the great game has been scheduled in its 55-year history. Super Bowl 50 (Panthers vs. Broncos) and Super Bowl 44 (Saints vs. Colts) were also played on February 7.

Beginning with the agreement reached by the NFL with the networks in 2006 and continuing with its last agreement in 2014, CBS, Fox and NBC, the three main transmission partners in the league, have rotated the Super Bowl broadcasting rights in recent 14 years.

In 2021, it will be CBS's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl, marking its latest broadcast of the current TV rights agreement. Originally, NBC was scheduled to broadcast Super Bowl 55, but it changed places with CBS for the benefit of both networks. Now NBC can package its coverage of Super Bowl 56 with the 2022 Winter Olympics, and CBS can avoid competition for the audience.

This will be the 21st time that CBS shows the Super Bowl, by far the largest number of networks. The current NFL agreement with its network partners will expire in 2022 after Super Bowl 56. With qualifications for the 2019 season, the league could become aggressive in this year's negotiations and push for a new agreement by 2021, what would be established the Super Bowl broadcast schedule beyond 2022 and into the near future.

Where is Super Bowl 2021?

City : Tampa, Florida

: Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

This was not the original plan. NFL owners last May voted to move Super Bowl 55, which was scheduled to be played in Los Angeles, to Tampa. The change came as a result of weather-related construction delays at the new Los Angeles stadium site, which will instead house Super Bowl 56 in 2022.

Tampa was an easy option to fill the void of the 2021 Super Bowl thanks to its success as a host in the past. The city has hosted the Super Bowl four times, two at the old Tampa Stadium and two at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL Buccaneers.

The 65,000-seat stadium that can be expanded to house 75,000 hosted its first NFL game in 1998. And, of course, as Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, also, recently, went through a project of renewal.

Raymond James Stadium https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a0/c4/raymond-james-stadium-020118-gettyjpg_1jrydx7wbgat51odx20qmr23xm.jpg?t=1393429865,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Raymond James Stadium now has what its website calls the most advanced HD video system in use today. With two 9,600 square foot boards (north and south ends of the stadium) and four 2,300 square foot HD tower walls, it ranks as the third largest video dashboard system in the NFL.

The sound system has more than 400 speakers throughout the stadium, providing 750,000 watts of power.

Super Bowl 2021 odds

Naturally, the teams that competed in Super Bowl 54 are among the favorites for next season's title. The 49ers and Chiefs joined at the top if the Ravens, who were upset in the playoffs by the Titans after finishing the regular season with the best NFL record with 14-2.

As always, these odds are subject to change, especially because off-season events like free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft reshape all 32 teams before football returns. Through William Hill Sports Books, the odds of winning the Super Bowl in 2021 in early February are shown below.

Equipment Odds of winning Super Bowl 55 Bosses 7/1 49ers 7/1 Crows 7/1 Saints 1/10 Patriots 1/12 Packers 1/15 Eagles 1/15 Seahawks 1/18 Cowboys 20/1 Titans 1/25 Rams 1/25 Jeans 1/25 Vikings 1/25 Steelers 1/25 Bears 1/30 Accounts 1/30 Chargers 1/30 Hawks 1/30 Muggers 1/30 Brown 40/1 Ponies 40/1 Broncos 50/1 Buccaneers 50/1 Giants 60/1 Jets 60/1 Jaguars 60/1 Panthers 60/1 Lions 60/1 Cardinals 75/1 Red Skins 100/1 Dolphins 100/1 Bengals 125/1

