What will $ 50 billion do for Palestine? The | Palestine

On January 28, U.S. President Donald Trump finally revealed his much delayed Middle East plan to negotiate "peace,quot; between Israel and the Palestinian people.

Noble Peace to prosperity: A vision to improve the lives of the Palestinian and Israeli people, the plan proposes "unleashing the economic potential of the Palestinians,quot; through investment, better education, medical care and public services, and better governance.

The plan also promises large-scale economic projects that include a free trade agreement with the United States, a new port in Gaza, a Palestinian Dead Sea complex under Israeli "sovereignty,quot; and others.

Compensation is also provided for Palestinian refugees who will have to give up their right of return.

The plan also proposes a broader process of economic standardization and integration at regional level, which requires the opening of borders for capital and investments and the construction of new infrastructure to allow trade in the "Palestinian State,quot;, Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, with the substantial participation of the Gulf states. One of the great rewards of the plan is supporters argue, is the unprecedented regional economic prosperity that would eventually result in regional peace and stability.

It is assumed that all this will be done through an investment worth $ 50 billion for 10 years, which will probably be financed by the rich Gulf states and private companies.

Basically, Trump's plan promises Israelis an almost complete realization of the Zionist goals of establishing a Jewish state throughout historic Palestine, while offering Palestinians a "prosperous apartheid," that is, a life under occupation with more money but without dignity and basic rights.

Although supporters of the Trump plan like to represent it as an innovative approach to peace in the Middle East, much of the rhetoric of regional economic integration recycles the "peace initiatives,quot; proposed by previous US administrations.

The Oslo process, led by the Clinton administration in the 1990s, was inspired by the notion of "peace dividends." He promised a new era of prosperity where Gaza would become the "Singapore of the Middle East"As expected, the Trump plan text also makes multiple references to Singapore.

The "Roadmap for peace,quot; presented in 2003 by the Bush administration also positioned economic growth and investments at the center of a future "peace process,quot;, as did Trump's proposal.

President Barack Obama's 2013 "peace,quot; plan offered the Palestinians $ 4 billion to boost the economy by up to 50 percent to help. "transform the fortunes of a future Palestinian state"- again the last plan makes a similar promise.

All these initiatives have tried to use economic incentives as an instrument for pacification in Palestine, trying to redefine the socio-economic conditions that govern the lives of Palestinians as a way of guaranteeing political submission.

The economic pacification approach is based on a highly reductionist understanding of peace, which promises economic prosperity in exchange for security collaboration by the Palestinian authorities while marginalizing the political process. The expected result is that economic normalization would have pacifying effects on the Palestinian population and prevent political radicalization, which would ultimately lead to peace.

Israel adopted this approach from the beginning to try to control the Palestinian people. Immediately after the 1967 war, the Israeli government adopted the "open bridges,quot; policy, designed by Defense Minister Moshe Dayan, which approved limited economic modernization through agricultural and light industry projects on Palestinian lands to pacify to the population and interrupt the political foundation of the Palestinian anti-colonial struggle. In Dayan's words, the goal was to make the "occupation invisible,quot;.

Then, in the 1990s, the then Foreign Minister, Shimon Peres, presented his idea of ​​a "New Middle East,quot; that proposed a process of regional economic integration beyond the Palestinian territories, uniting Arab countries and Israel In a common market. Peres's vision would have exploited the power imbalances to transform Arab economies into peripheries subordinated to the Israeli center.

More recently, this approach took the form of the "economic peace strategy,quot; led by Benjamin Netanyahu in 2009 to exploit the 2007 intra-Palestinian conflict, which resulted in Hamas taking control of Gaza and the Palestinian Authority (AP) holding in the West Bank. This strategy, known in some circles as "First west bank", relieved it restricted the movement of people and goods and promoted limited growth in the West Bank to make the besieged Gaza want the "economic prosperity,quot; of the West Bank and, as a result, turn against Hamas.

All these tactics have one thing in common: all have more or less failed to repress the Palestinians' impulse for their rights and independence. The Palestinian people remain firmly attached to their national rights and dignity.

Despite the tens of billions that have been poured into the occupied territories since 1993, the Palestinian economy remains underdeveloped and structurally dependent on Israel. It is characterized by high unemployment and poverty rates; currently, 31 percent of working-age Palestinians have no job and approximately 29 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

It is unlikely that another $ 50 billion will change all this because Israel will maintain control of large areas of Palestinian land and resources, including borders, ports, commerce, finance and the movement of people.

However, economic pacification strategies have been successful in creating a complex network of financial interests that bind the political elite and restrict their ability to maneuver politically.

The Oslo framework, for example, laid the foundation for complex political loyalties and economic alliances which created a status quo, fostered by Israeli policies and the international donor community to maintain cohesion and stability of the AP regime.

This not only explains the reason behind the PA's persistent inability to seriously challenge Israeli colonization for more than 25 years, but also its unwillingness to reintroduce a new national strategy that unifies the Palestinians and rebuild the national movement along with the principles of the anti-colonial struggle. and self determination.

As expected, the response of the president of the PA, Mahmoud Abbas, was more rhetorical than substantive and did not take serious measures against the announcement of Trump's plan, nor does he seem willing to do so in the future. On the contrary, it was reported that the Palestinian Authority's security coordination with Israel has intensified to avoid mass protests and confrontation with Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances of the Palestinian Bantustans.

In addition to the silenced response of the PA, several Arab states have supported the plan, something that was unthinkable in the past when Arab regimes feared the reaction of the Arab public even at the mention of normalization of relations with Israel. Some Arab regimes have gone as far as in the systematic propaganda of the media to deny the rights of the Palestinians and defame their struggle and anti-colonial sacrifices.

However, none of these actors: the United States, Israel and Arab regimes can impose unfair solutions while the Palestinians are united in their resistance. But this requires radically different approaches and strategies that effectively break the structures and realities created by the Oslo agreements, the most important thing is the PA system and its pro-Israel security functions.

In this regard, Trump's plan may have a positive side: it could help Palestinians dismantle the Oslo order and push a paradigm shift in Palestinian political thinking towards a long-term struggle for equal rights for all in The framework of a state.

TThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.