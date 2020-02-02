What time is the Super Bowl 2020? Start time of the 49ers vs. Chiefs, television channel for Super Bowl 54

%MINIFYHTMLf070f4c5af0102e2b667426423664f7111% %MINIFYHTMLf070f4c5af0102e2b667426423664f7112%

By the time the 2020 Super Bowl begins with the start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, TV and live streaming services will have provided fans with the latest analysis versions for 49ers vs.. Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. That is, the start time of the game will be welcome.

Kickoff arrives Sunday night after weeks of talks related to 49ers vs.. Chiefs We all know now how San Francisco, a helpless one point against Kansas City in Super Bowl 54, is looking for his sixth Super Bowl title. The 49ers with a victory would also become the second team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl after finishing the previous season with four or less victories, joining the 1999 Rams. Coach Kyle Shanahan and his father Mike they would become the first head coaches of father and son to win Super Bowls.

The Chiefs are looking for their second title after a 50-year drought since their last appearance in the Super Bowl. Coach Andy Reid would win his first Super Bowl and get his 222nd professional victory, including the postseason. Only five coaches in the history of the league have more. Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes would become the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl (Ben Roethlisberger, Super Bowl 40).

As the hours count for the start of Super Bowl Sunday, here is all the TV and live broadcast information you need to watch the Super Bowl in 2020.

What time does the 2020 Super Bowl begin?

Date: Sunday February 2

Sunday February 2 Time: 6:30 pm. ET

Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, which has become the usual Super Bowls start time, Sunday, February 2. But what has become excessive coverage before the game starts much earlier.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the NFL Network will show more than 11 hours of live coverage before and after the game, starting at 9 a.m. ET with an 8.5-hour edition of "NFL GameDay Morning." The program will feature in several points the coverage of Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Colleen Wolfe, Steve Smith Sr., Michael Robinson, Joe Thomas, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero, Stacey Dales, Steve Wyche, James Palmer, Melissa Stark, Andrea Kremer, Kyle Brandt, Rhett Lewis, Brian Billick and Shaun O & # 39; Hara.

ESPN pregame coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET and will end at 2 p.m. ET.

As for the television channel that the Super Bowl will broadcast, Fox's pregame coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET. The show, with award-winning Curt Menefee group, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Jay Glazer, will also include performances by Pitbull, Dan + Shay, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato and Yolanda Adams.

What channel is the Super Bowl on today?

TV channel (national) : Fox

: Fox TV channel (San Francisco) : KTVU

: KTVU TV Channel (Kansas City): WDAF

Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs will be broadcast nationwide by Fox. The network, of course, will feature Joe Buck and Troy Aikman's No. 1 broadcast team on the stand and Erin Andrews and Chris Myers on the bench . Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino are Fox NFL rules analysts.

As for radio transmissions, the 49ers call from Super Bowl 54 can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the Chiefs call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and the XM channel 225. The Westwood One national radio broadcast will feature Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner on the call.

Beginning with the agreement reached by the NFL with the networks in 2006 and continuing with its last agreement in 2014, CBS, Fox and NBC, the three main transmission partners in the league, have rotated the Super Bowl broadcasting rights in recent 14 years.

In 2020, it is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl, marking his latest broadcast of the current TV rights agreement. This will be the ninth time Fox shows the Super Bowl. (CBS has the most Super Bowl broadcasts with 20.)

The current NFL agreement with its network partners will expire in 2022 after Super Bowl 56. With qualifications for the 2019 season, the league could become aggressive in this year's negotiations and push for a new agreement by 2021, what would be established the Super Bowl broadcast schedule beyond 2022 and into the near future.

Super Bowl live stream

Cable cutters should have no problem finding a live stream for Super Bowl 54. Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now have Fox. For those who don't subscribe to any of those TV streaming services, 49ers vs. Chiefs can stream for free through NFL Digital (NFL application on the phone, tablet, connected TV devices or NFL.com) and / or Yahoo Sports (Mobile web and app).

Another option: anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can access the game through Fox Sports Go.

For fans watching in Canada, Super Bowl 54 can be broadcast live with DAZN, and new DAZN users can subscribe with a free 30-day trial.

Super Bowl 2020 odds, selections, predictions

The 49ers opened as helpless 1 1/2 points against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. Since then, that line has been reduced to -1 for what many expect to be a close and high-scoring game.

Most SN experts favor those below in their predictions for Super Bowl 54, but not all.

Super Bowl fees (through SportsInsider):

Propagation point: Heads -1

Total over / under: 54

MORE: Complete betting preview for Super Bowl 54

Super Bowl selections, predictions:

– Vinnie Iyer: The 49ers have the firepower to match the Boss' explosive offensive, either playing ahead or behind, running or passing. They also have a better defense in all three levels with less positional weaknesses. Mahomes and his skill players will find their biggest share of success, but Garoppolo has the same support in a more favorable confrontation to help him move the ball throughout the course. end of the fourth quarter. The 49ers will finally get that sixth ring to match the Patriots and Steelers. Prediction: 49ers 34, Chiefs 31.

– Bill Bender: The Chiefs are 2-3 when they yield 150 yards on the ground or more. Despite the fact that their career defense improved in the second half of the season, the 49ers present a different challenge with that hurried attack and that defensive line. Kansas City did a good job of limiting Tennessee on the ground in the game for the AFC title, but the 49ers present a more diversified offense. Jimmy Garoppolo will match Patrick Mahomes in the first half, but San Francisco High School will force Kansas City to be more patient than they want to be. Ultimately, it is the 49ers who will generate the rotation that will change the momentum, perhaps courtesy of Nick Bosa, and they will run out of the last four minutes in a rather anti-climate manner. Don't be surprised if a defensive player is called MVP of the Super Bowl. Prediction: 49ers 30, Chiefs 26.

– Joe Rivera: The Chiefs managed to bottle and keep Derrick Henry only 69 yards in the AFC championship game. While his offense is in the headlines, rightly so, what Steve Spagnuolo has been able to shape the Kansas City defense this season has been something. This game could be reduced to QB, and if that is the case, the wink should go to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers 'pass race is legitimate, but it could also be denied by Mahomes' ability to make launches from another moving world, out of pocket. It will be close, but it feels like the year of Kansas City, and Andy Reid will finally get the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 27.

– Matt Lutovsky: It's not easy to bet on Patrick Mahomes (or Andy Reid with an extra week to get ready), but the 49ers excel in two areas where the Chiefs had trouble most of the season: running and throwing with closed wings. The San Francisco pass race is also the best the Chiefs will face in every playoff, which will at least make Mahomes work for each yard. There is a clear path to win for both teams, so any result will not be surprising, but if San Francisco can control the ball and keep Mahomes off the field, it will have a great advantage. We bet the 49ers can do that. Prediction: 49ers 27, Chiefs 24.

– Zac Al-Khateeb: It seems that the 49ers are clearly the best of the two champions of the conference that enter Super Bowl 54, thanks in large part to the countless ways they can beat opponents. San Francisco saw a stellar game both from the defensive front and from the secondary, and got such a good performance from Raheem Mostert runner that Jimmy Garoppolo only needed to throw eight passes in an NFC championship game that ended half time. Credit to Chiefs for overcoming a double-digit deficit for the second consecutive week. But his offensive, led by Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, will face a more difficult defensive challenge against the 49ers they faced against Houston or Tennessee. Nor can Kansas City be sold to stop Mostert, or Garoppolo, unlike Ryan Tannehill, will make them pay for air. There will be spectacular plays from both the 49ers and the Chiefs, but in the end, you have to go with the most complete team. Prediction: 49ers 38, Chiefs 31.

– Tadd Haislop: In large part due to the Patrick Mahomes factor, we understand why Super Bowl 54 is framed as a spectacular offensive clash in Kansas City and a stifling defense in San Francisco. Mahomes also strongly impacts the extent of the point. However, this Super Bowl narrative omits an important fact. As good as Kansas City has been offensive throughout the season, San Francisco has been even better. In particular, the 49ers are doing it with a quarterback who completed only six passes in the NFC championship game and threw only 208 yards in their two combined playoff games. However, when the 49ers have needed Jimmy Garoppolo to produce, he has complied. Diversity in offense, along with dominance in defense, is the reason why San Francisco has an advantage over Kansas City. This is not a case of "defense wins championships." It is a case of defense that wins championships, especially when it is complemented by a superior offensive and is hampered by zero notable weaknesses. Prediction: 49ers 31, Chiefs 27.

– Mike DeCourcy: It's hard to imagine another professional defense being transported in trucks like Green Bay did during the NFC championship game. And it's almost as difficult to imagine Bosses and Patrick Mahomes responding as timidly as the Green Bay offensive. This selection is not as comfortable to make as the recent College Football Playoff title, which was like an open tray, but the Chiefs' offense seems to have the magic necessary to counter the impressive 49ers D. Prediction: Chiefs 28, 49ers 21.