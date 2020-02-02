What is the Super Bowl with the lowest score? List of the least amount of points scored in the history of the NFL

In the era of high-flying offensives and betting on the end, low-scoring Super Bowls have become something of the past.

Six of the first 10 Super Bowls didn't reach 30 points combined, but it hadn't happened again in NFL history until the Patriots and Rams invited the nation to a 13-3 nap in Super Bowl 53, now the Super Bowl with the lowest score. all the time.

Super Bowl 7 between the Dolphins and the Redskins maintained that distinction for 46 years.

Super Bowl 53, which faced off the second and fourth highest NFL offensives, was supposed to face the lowest-scoring Super Bowls ranks. Five of the last six Super Bowls had skyrocketed beyond the projected totals of the game, and the bookmakers adjusted the 2019 top / bottom line at 56.5, which crowned an NFL season in which the overall score was at its highest point.

Instead, the teams entered the last quarter tied 3-3. In the end, Los Angeles achieved 260 yards of total offense and three miserable points. New England scored the first touchdown with seven minutes to the end of the last quarter. And that was the recipe for the Super Bowl with the lowest score ever.

Total lowest points in Super Bowl history