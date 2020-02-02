What is the boss's pet? A story of the pioneer place of KC Wolf in the NFL

The Chiefs mascot is a wolf named KC Wolf. It has been around since 1989, but it is not the first representative of the organization: before KC Wolf, a live animal pet was suspended for several reasons, which we will see later in this publication.

Unlike other American sports, most NFL pets are not considered prime identifiers of the franchise. Still, they present fans with a fun presence at the stadium, and KC Wolf occupies a historic place among its NFL counterparts as one of the oldest pets in the league.

Here is everything you need to know about KC Wolf and the history of Chiefs pets:

What is the mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs have used a wolf named KC Wolf as their pet since 1989. The character was elected to the National Pet Hall of Fame in 2006 and remains the only NFL pet to be induced.

For the past 30 years, a man named Dan Meers has been the main person under the costume. He survived a terrifying fall during a zip line trick in 2013 and was hospitalized, and has continued his work since he recovered from that incident.

Chief's pet name, colors

KC Wolf is a gray wolf typically dressed head to toe with red Chiefs clothes. Unlike most pets, KC Wolf has bulging eyes that revolve wildly around it.

So … why a wolf pet?

Wolves are not important to Kansas City, so KC Wolf He was not born due to local wildlife. Instead, KC Wolf is named after a group of noisy fans in the early years of the Chiefs nicknamed the "Wolfpack,quot; that sat behind the Chiefs' bench at the Municipal Stadium during the franchise years in the American Football League.

Will KC Wolf chase you in your nightmares?

Certainly, there are more terrifying pets than KC Wolf spread by major American sports, such as Pierre the Pelican and Gritty. But the Kansas City icon is still somewhat disturbing: bulging eyes and the disguise of human-sized animals are never a great combination, and those who are already predisposed to fear adults pretending to be mythical creatures are likely to move away.

Why did bosses need to change their pet?

Before KC Wolf, there was Warpaint, a horse mounted up and down the field by a white man with simulated Native American attire. In addition to being offensive to indigenous peoples and their cultural traditions, some considered it ineffective to captivate children in Chiefs games. Then, management brought KC Wolf, a figure that has been a staple of the team since then.

Warpaint returned to Arrowhead Stadium in a slightly less prominent capacity in 2009. The horse is now ridden by a cheerleader without images of Native Americans, and has not usurped KC Wolf as the official mascot.

Not everyone has been a fan of the horse's return.

"I'll wait until the horse passes," former chief security Eric Berry said in the field in 2012. "I don't mess with the horses, brother. I could directly come here and make a tantrum.