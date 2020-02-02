What channel is the Super Bowl on today? 49ers vs. time Chiefs, TV schedule, broadcast for 2020

%MINIFYHTMLc58c9066d39854ae2b75864d926c65ad11% %MINIFYHTMLc58c9066d39854ae2b75864d926c65ad12%

Because the NFL rotates Super Bowl broadcasts between three main cable networks, the 49ers vs. television channel. Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 will be easy to find. The game, with a scheduled start time for 6:30 p.m. ET will be at Fox. However, the network coverage program will begin long before the 49ers and Chiefs begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

%MINIFYHTMLc58c9066d39854ae2b75864d926c65ad13% %MINIFYHTMLc58c9066d39854ae2b75864d926c65ad14%

Fox's pregame coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET and run until the start of Super Bowl 54, which according to the points differential (Chiefs -1) is expected to be a fantastic game at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

%MINIFYHTMLc58c9066d39854ae2b75864d926c65ad15% %MINIFYHTMLc58c9066d39854ae2b75864d926c65ad16%

If the 49ers achieve what would be considered a small nuisance, a result that most of the NFL experts at Sporting News have predicted, will mark their sixth Super Bowl in the franchise's history and put them in a draw with the Steelers and the Patriots for the most amount the NFL

MORE SUPER BOWL 2020:

Who will win? The | SN expert predictions

It would also complete what has been a remarkable change, driven by the health of Sporting News's return player of the year, Jimmy Garoppolo, the presence of rookie of the year Nick Bosa, the calling vocation of SN coach of the year, Kyle Shanahan and the dominant defensive unit led by SN coordinator of the year Robert Saleh. The 49ers would become the second team in NFL history (Rams 1999) to win a Super Bowl after finishing the previous season with four or less victories.

The Chiefs and their fans are less familiar with this stage, since Kansas City is in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. And it is a game called its owner. If the Chiefs win, the Lombardi Trophy will return to Kansas City for the first time since the AFL merged with the NFL before the 1970 season. Lamar Hunt, who founded the franchise in 1960 and died in 2006, helped create the AFL and asked the then NFL commissioner, Pete Rozelle, to call the game the Super Bowl. A KC victory would give coach Andy Reid his first Super Bowl, and would make star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 24, the second youngest quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger) to win a Super Bowl.

With the stage set for what should be an entertaining Super Bowl and probably high score between the 49ers and the Chiefs, below is all you need to know to watch Sunday's game.

MORE SUPER BOWL 2020:

Part time show information | Watch the commercials

What channel is the Super Bowl on today?

Beginning with the agreement reached by the NFL with the networks in 2006 and continuing with its last agreement in 2014, CBS, Fox and NBC, the three main transmission partners in the league, have rotated the Super Bowl broadcasting rights in recent 14 years.

In 2020, it is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl, marking his latest broadcast of the current TV rights agreement. This will be the ninth time Fox shows the Super Bowl. (CBS has the most Super Bowl broadcasts with 20.) In Canada, CTV has the rights to broadcast the 2020 Super Bowl.

The number 1 duo of the network of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game. Buck, who has called five Super Bowls, has been Fox's principal commentator in the NFL since 2002. Aikman joined him on the network's number 1 broadcast team the same year. Only Pat Summerall and John Madden have called more NFL games as a duo than Buck and Aikman.

MORE NFL ON FOX: Reviewing Erin Andrews-Richard Sherman's interview

Fox's secondary reporters will be Erin Andrews and Chris Myers, the same duo who worked on the chain's Super Bowl 51 broadcast three years ago. Including Patriots vs. Falcons, Andrews has covered two Super Bowls in addition to countless World Series games and high-level NFL games. This will mark Myers' second Super Bowl as a secondary reporter, a role he plays for Fox's NFC playoff presentations, but he also works the entire NFL regular season as the main game-by-game broadcaster with analyst Daryl Johnson.

Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will work in Super Bowl 54 as Fox NFL rules analysts.

Below are the 40 major television markets in the United States and Fox's local subsidiary for each.

Market Fox affiliate (digital / virtual channel) NY WNYW (5) the Angels KTTV (11) Chicago WFLD (32) Philadelphia WTXF-TV (29) Dallas-Ft. Value KDFW (4) San Francisco / Bahia Area KTVU (2) Washington DC WTTG (5) Houston KRIV (26) Boston WFXT (25) Atlanta WAGA-TV (5) Phoenix KSAZ-TV 10 Tampa / St. Petersburg WTVT (13) Seattle KCPQ (13) Detroit WJBK (2) Minneapolis-St. Pablo KMSP-TV (9) Miami WSVN (7) Denver KDVR (31) Orlando WOFL (35) Cleveland WJW-TV (8) Sacrament (KTXL 40) Charlotte WJZY (46) Portland KPTV (12) St. Louis KTVI (2) Pittsburgh WPGH-TV (53) Baltimore WBFF (45) Raleigh-Durham WRAZ (50) Nashville WZTV (17) San Diego KSWB-TV (69) Salt lake city KSTU (13) San Antonio KABB (29) Kansas City WDAF-TV (4) Colon WTTE (28) Milwaukee WITI (6) Cincinnati WXIX-TV (19) Las Vegas KVVU-TV (5) Jacksonville WFOX-TV (30) Oklahoma City KOKH-TV (25) New Orleans WVUE-DT (8) Memphis WHBQ-TV (13) Buffalo WUTV (29)

2020 Super Bowl Start Time

Start time of the 49ers vs. Chiefs: 6:30 pm. ET

6:30 p.m. ET start time has become customary for the Super Bowl. The relatively early start time is welcome, especially for spectators on the east coast, in the context of other championship games that end so late on school / work nights. (Looking at you, national college football championship).

"The Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show," which will begin at 2 p.m. ET, will take the net to the beginning for the 49ers vs. Chiefs

SUPER BOWL 2020 SUPPORTS:

Game odds | Part-time odds | Commercial fees

2020 Super Bowl TV Calendar

Super Bowl 54 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET, but pre-game programming will be operational hours before the 49ers vs. Fox broadcast. Chiefs

Below is a look at the TV schedule for pre and post game programs on Fox, NFL Network and ESPN.

Start time Program 11am. ET Skip and Shannon: Super Bowl undisputed special 12 p.m. ET Road to the Super Bowl 1 pm. ET Home of Super Bowl Fox 2 p.m. ET The Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show 6:30 pm. ET Super Bowl 54 Postgame (in FS1) The Super Bowl show after the game

Start time Program 9 a.m. ET (until start) NFL GameDay Morning After the match NFL GameDay Prime

Start time Program 10 a.m. ET (until 2 p.m. ET) Postseason NFL Countdown 10 p.m. ET Sports Center 10:30 pm. ET NFL Primetime

2020 Super Bowl broadcast options

Cable cutters should have no problem finding a live stream for Super Bowl 54. Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now have Fox. For those who don't subscribe to any of those TV streaming services, 49ers vs. Chiefs can stream for free through NFL Digital (NFL application on the phone, tablet, connected TV devices or NFL.com) and / or Yahoo Sports (Mobile web and app).

Another option: anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream Super Bowl 54 live on Fox Sports Go.

For fans watching in Canada, Super Bowl 54 can be broadcast live with DAZN, and new DAZN users can subscribe with a free 30-day trial.

Below are links to all streaming services where Super Bowl 54 will be available.

2020 Super Bowl radio stations

The 49ers call from Super Bowl 54 can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the Chiefs' call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and XM channel 225.

The national Westwood One radio broadcast will introduce Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner in the call with Tony Boselli and Laura Okmin as secondary reporters.

Sirius XM will also broadcast the game in Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin), German, French, Hungarian and Portuguese.