Weekend Racing Review, including Itchy Feet | Racing news





Spicy feet mounted by jockey Gavin Sheehan

Olly Murphy is eager to run Itchy Feet at Marse Novices & # 39; Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after the six-year-old boy gave the young coach his first first-degree hit at Sandown on Saturday.

Murphy admitted feeling excited when Itchy Feet crossed the line three and a half meters ahead of Midnight Shadow in Scilly Isles Novices & # 39; Chase under Gavin Sheehan.

%MINIFYHTML786cc3c4deefe32953575aff0982a5e111% %MINIFYHTML786cc3c4deefe32953575aff0982a5e112%

"I'm not an emotional person, but that meant a lot. I've always had faith in this boy," said the Stratford driver.

"Andrew (Brooks, owner) was eager to come here and pay the bills and has supported me from day one. It has been a well executed plan and he received a master class from a trip from Gavin, who took his time in the testing conditions

"It was only his second race on fences, so it was a good performance. He is a horse that has a great engine and was third in a Supreme."

"We'll let the dust settle, but I imagine we'll go to Cheltenham through the swamp."

He added: "Today is a dream come true. I am 28 years old and I have trained a Grade One winner. It is a special day."

Paul Nicholls was delighted to see Quel Destin return to normal with the victory at Betway Contenders Hurdle.

Winner at Cheltenham in October, he fell short in two subsequent starts on the track, the most recent in Relkeel Hurdle's grade two in his first start at an extension of two and a half miles on New Year's Day.

He went down two miles, the second second degree winner fought admirably to defeat his favorite Call Me Lord by three lengths.

Nicholls said: "This was a small preparation for Wincanton in a fortnight (Kingwell) or Fontwell, which would be the favorite, for the National Spirit.

"He had a difficult time last season and it's always a difficult season (the second one). I haven't been killing him because I want him as a hunter next season."

"I would not be reluctant to let Auteuil take a look at the Prix La Barka in May."

Newtide took advantage of Boldmere's last fall to achieve a lucky victory in the William Hill Towton Novice Hunt in Wetherby.

The Kim Bailey player appeared reserved for an honorable second place when Boldmere, who was looking for a hat-trick, had a three-length lead just to fall in the last in second grade in more than three miles.

Bailey said: "He is an appropriate and outdated four-mile hunter. So, if conditions were right, we could think about that (National Hunt Chase). In the long run, he is a Welsh national-type horse, isn't he? Ground bottomless?

Honeysuckle took the honors on the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival by keeping his unbeaten record under seven rules at the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle.

However, Henry de Bromhead's enormously talented mare was forced to work hard to fire Darver Star, a 20-1 stranger, and his stable mate Petit Mouchoir in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

De Bromhead said: "It seemed she felt a little lonely going to the last one. It's very hard and the lady on top of her is very hard. She really fought."

"We will enjoy it today. We have won the Irish obstacle champion and we can discuss all of that in time. I am delighted that they support us today."

Blackmore and De Bromhead enjoyed a second Grade One victory on the card with Notebook, which kept its perfect record on billboards with a brave display to beat Cash Back in the ERSG Arkle Rookie Hunt.

In the other grade, on Saturday, Chacun Pour Soi beat Min for a double by Willie Mullins at Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, while Latest Exhibition gave Paul Nolan a first win at the highest level since December 2013 at Nathaniel Lacy & Ptners Solicitors & # 39; 50,000 Cheltenham bonus for the rookie obstacle of stable staff.

Jack Kennedy suffered contrasting fortunes within half an hour at Leopardstown on Sunday, winning the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power at Delta Work only to suffer a leg injury in the next race.

With success at Savills Chase during the tour and the distance at Christmas, Gordon Elliott, seven, confirmed his form with Kemboy and Presenting Percy to achieve a remarkable double of great career.

Those three organized a real battle, with Kemboy leading the penultimate fence. In the end there was everything to play, but Delta Work soon had the advantage and prevailed for a long and a half of Kemboy.

Elliott said: "The last two seasons have improved with the races. We got lost here last year and went straight to Cheltenham, which might not have been ideal."

"The only thing we have learned about this horse is to put it to sleep and make it run. All systems work now for Cheltenham. Our horse is improving all the time and we can dream of a Gold Cup now."

Faugheen knocked down the house as he moved back the years with an exciting victory at the Flogas Novice Chase in the hands of Paul Townend.

The 12-year-old boy trained by Mullins added a second Grade One on fences to his multiple obstacle count, to the delight of a large crowd.

"It was a proper Grade One test, the way he fought. Paul was good to him and received the jumps when he wanted to get them," Mullins said.

"Last year he had few problems, but he came back and the three races he has prepared now are fantastic."

"Go back to your age and do it on stage number one here, at the biggest festival, for me that's fantastic."

Mullins also enjoyed success at the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle with Asterion Forlonge, ridden by Danny Mullins, while Barry Geraghty directed A Wave Of The Sea for a surprise victory at the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle for Joseph O & # 39; Brien.