Watch the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez organized a legendary halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl.

%MINIFYHTML8395bbd3163a35a77615beed3721faa211% %MINIFYHTML8395bbd3163a35a77615beed3721faa212%

The two singers were filled with social networks with their songs, dances and performances in general. Although millions tuned the presentation live, some people may have lost it. Or maybe you enjoyed it so much you want to see it again. Fortunately, we have it covered.

We will also cover any additional questions you may have had about the halftime show.

MORE: Reactions of the Super Bowl halftime show to Shakira, JLo

Watch the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, JLo

Who were the other artists in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Both Latin singers appeared in Cardi B's song "I Like It,quot;, which ended as single number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. UU.

What songs did Shakira play?

Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c5/25/shakira-super-bowl-halftime-show_hm6kquujtpnh1vn0mxld36mt8.png?t=146476376,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



"Wolf,quot;

"Empire,quot;

"Always wherever,quot;

"I like it that way," ft. Bad bunny

"Blackmail,quot;

"Hips do not lie,quot;

"Waka Waka,quot;

What songs did Jennifer Lopez play?

Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f6/c0/jennifer-lopez-super-bowl-halftime-show_1o88vq45s11kq1n5tqbo59wa0r.png?t=146476376,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80

