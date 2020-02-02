Watch Super Bowl 54 Live Stream Reddit

Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on February 2nd, 2020 on Sunday, and these two entertaining teams (Chiefs and 49ers) will not disappoint on the gridiron. It’s a game that you won’t want to miss, no matter what.

Touchdowns will be scored, certainly on the offensive side of the ball, and if fans are lucky, maybe they’ll get to witness one on defense as well. Expect some highlight-reel, game-changing plays to take place, and hopefully an entertaining last-minute scoring drive.

Starting off with the official channels, there are some good ones out there that can help you to watch Super Bowl 2020 Live Stream.

Let’s go ahead and explore each of those channels, one by one.

It isn’t all that easy to live stream the NFL game between Super Bowl 54, but we’ve got you covered if you’re not able to be near a TV set to watch the action live.

We’ve listed some great options to watch the NFL Super Bowl game live stream between Chiefs vs 49ers online.

It will be interesting to see which coach can out-fox the other, as football is a game of chess. Players are in charge of executing on the field, but scheme is just as important, so coaches must do their job as well.

Fans that will be attending the game already have their tickets, and they’ll be able to watch the action from a firsthand point-of-view.

Not everyone will be watching it live, though, so it’s important to know how to watch the Super Bowl 54 NFL game live stream on the internet. Here’s how to do so.

More and more sports fans are taking to Reddit to find out how to watch games. There are so many different ways to do so, with streaming options all over the place, and users helping circulate them. Links are passed along by users, so you can see which have the best video quality to watch the NFL Super Bowl game.

You can find them by searching for NFL season subreddits, and find relative links in there. Reddit offers free links, but be careful of the unofficial ones, which could cause threats.

Among the best of all streaming services to watch Super Bowl 2020 Live Stream, we have got for you some of the best ones.

Come along as we uncover some really cool services, one by one.

fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the NFL game between Super Bowl 54. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

Sling TV

Next up to watch the NFL game between Super Bowl 54 is Sling TV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the NFL game between Super Bowl 54. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.