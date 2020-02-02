Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira seen from her performance in the Super Bowl

They were still on the floor After this show.

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He pulled all the stops for his 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night. Although, we didn't expect anything less from the dynamic duo.

As soon as the Latin legends took the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, fans went crazy with their performances, which included iconic melodies of each star like "She Wolf,quot;, "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot;, " Love Don & # 39; t Cost a Thing "and,quot; Jenny From the Block ".

In addition, the two took surprise guests during their set, which roared the crowd. Bad bunny, J Balvin and the 11-year-old daughter of J.Lo, EmmeThey joined the fun, which included presentations of "Blackmail,quot;, "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; and "My People,quot;.

And although the expected show was full of stellar performances, the dynamic duo made sure to bring the glitz and glamor with their outfits on stage. Shakira captivated the crowd with a bright red two-piece Dundas, which included many fringes and sequins.