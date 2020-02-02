Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira seen from her performance in the Super Bowl

They were still on the floor After this show.
Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He pulled all the stops for his 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night. Although, we didn't expect anything less from the dynamic duo.
As soon as the Latin legends took the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, fans went crazy with their performances, which included iconic melodies of each star like "She Wolf,quot;, "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot;, " Love Don & # 39; t Cost a Thing "and,quot; Jenny From the Block ".
In addition, the two took surprise guests during their set, which roared the crowd. Bad bunny, J Balvin and the 11-year-old daughter of J.Lo, EmmeThey joined the fun, which included presentations of "Blackmail,quot;, "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; and "My People,quot;.
And although the expected show was full of stellar performances, the dynamic duo made sure to bring the glitz and glamor with their outfits on stage. Shakira captivated the crowd with a bright red two-piece Dundas, which included many fringes and sequins.
J.Lo also looked elegant effortlessly and still brought some advantage with his leather latex suit. Later he got into an ultra fabulous number that shines as bright as the stadium lights.
To see all the epic and glorious fashion that Latin legends and their guests put on during the halftime show, scroll through our gallery below!
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Shakire and Jennifer Lopez
"The best birthday present has been to feel the support of all my fans and the most incredible and ethical work team that an artist can wish for," Shakira said. shared. "We've climbed Kilimanjaro and Latinos have made history tonight. We wouldn't have done it without you!"
Elsa / Getty Images
Shakira
The Colombian icon shines as bright as the stadium lights with its bright red set of Dundas. "We are amazed at this phenomenal woman," the brand shared on Instagram.
Elsa / Getty Images
Emme and Jennifer Lopez
A special moment between the mother-daughter duo. Emme performs "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; with his famous mom.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP through Getty Images
J Balvin and Jennifer Lopez
The Colombian icon joins J.Lo to interpret "Mi Gente,quot; and "Qué Calor,quot;.
Elsa / Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Leather lady The singer of "Love Don & # 39; t Cost a Thing,quot; dazzles with a Versace suit and a custom Swarovski crystal manicure.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
Latin legends make a pose when they retire!
Elsa / Getty Images
Shakira and Bad Bunny
The dynamic duo illuminates the stage with an unforgettable performance of "I Like It,quot; and "Blackmail,quot;.
Elsa / Getty Images)
Emme and Jennifer Lopez
"Emme Daddy is very proud of you,quot;, proud father Marc Anthony He shared his daughter and J.Lo, 11, on Instagram. "You are my and I am always yours."
Elsa / Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo was effortlessly elegant during the halftime show. To prepare, famous tanner, Isabel Alyse, made sure the 50-year-old singer looked her best. Your makeup artist, Scott Barnes, used Marc Jacobs Beauty and his namesake line to create his beauty look.
It is safe to say that the duo appeared and presented for the special occasion.
%MINIFYHTMLa9a9be7fc609b44839927b35dee5069c13%%MINIFYHTMLa9a9be7fc609b44839927b35dee5069c14%